Russia 'may execute captured Ukrainian PoWs', Armed Forces minister warns

17 May 2022, 19:43 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 19:55

By Lauren Lewis

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr he fears Russia may execute Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heappey said reports Russia may designate more than 250 surrendered Azov Battalion soldiers as terrorists could be a "prelude" to their execution.

"Is there anything left to surprise us. Why designate them as terrorists if you’re going to do anything else," he said.

The fighters on Monday surrendered to Russia forces as the city of Mariupol fell to Moscow following a weeks-long hold out inside the city's Azovstal steelworks.

The soldiers were bussed to the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk and placed in a former penal colony there amid reports of a plans for a prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr he fears Russia may execute Ukrainian fighters.
Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr he fears Russia may execute Ukrainian fighters. Picture: Getty

Heappey, speaking to Marr, said: "I think there have been enough atrocities in this war already without seeing the execution or whatever of the prisoners of war, which I fear this is a prelude to...

"I just think we have to be very clear that sort of atrocity, the West would stand in utter condemnation of. Prisoners of war have a status enshrined in the Geneva Convention.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"We’ve already seen the Geneva Convention broken too many times in this war."

The minister also warned the West should be ready to condemn Russia if Moscow breaks the Convention "in the way these prisoners are handled."

He added: "And by the same token, if there is an outrage, we need to be quick to impress on the Ukrainians that that’s not the sort of thing you respond to in kind, that maintaining the moral high ground is very important.

Read more: Russia claims steel plant ‘surrender’ while Ukraine says ‘mission accomplished’

Russia on Tuesday called the removal of hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men on stretchers, from the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a mass surrender.
Russia on Tuesday called the removal of hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men on stretchers, from the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a mass surrender. Picture: Alamy

Russia on Tuesday called the removal of hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men on stretchers, from the vast steel plant in Mariupol, a mass surrender.

The Ukrainians avoided using that word but said the garrison had completed its mission, and that they were working to pull out the fighters, their precise numbers unknown, that remain.

Azovstal’s fall would mark the complete capture of Mariupol, a significant milestone in one of the bloodiest battles of the war.It would give Russia its biggest victory yet after multiple setbacks, both military and diplomatic.

Read more: Russian invasion slammed on state TV as ex-colonel blasts failures

Its troops have suffered costly losses, and President Vladimir Putin is increasingly isolated internationally, with Finland and Sweden announcing in recent days that they intend to join NATO, a major blow to the Russian leader.

Wrapping up Mariupol’s capture would give Russia an unbroken land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and also deprives Ukraine of a vital port.

It could also free up Russian forces for fighting elsewhere in the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former Bank of England governor Lord Mervyn King.

Banks are not 'helpless' says ex-Bank of England governor as he slams their 'serious mistakes'
Schools may have to reduce portion sizes for children's meals due to ratcheting costs, the boss of one of the UK's biggest food wholesalers has warned.

Schools may have to cut portion sizes as price hikes bite, food boss warns

The body of Shani Warren was found in Taplow Lake in 1987

'Evil predator' found guilty of murdering 'lady in the lake' 30 years ago

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault allegations spanning 7 years

Monkeypox legions.

Monkeypox spreading in UK by 'sexual transmission', experts believe

Alex Davies, 27, was today convicted by a jury for being a member of National Action (NA) after it was banned in the UK.

'Terrorist hiding in plain sight' Alex Davies guilty of Nazi group membership

Castle was convicted at Preston Crown Court

Foster mum found guilty of murdering Leiland-James Corkill, 1, who she wanted to adopt

A female sixth form student has been "driven out" of her school after questioning transgender ideology.

Girl, 18, 'driven out of school' for questioning transgender ideology

Coleen Rooney's "sting" Instagram posts have been published

Coleen's Wagatha Christie dossier as full texts and posts revealed in court

This is the first picture of three-year-old Daniel John Twigg who was killed in a dog attack in Rochdale on Sunday.

'Happy and kind' boy, 3, who died in Rochdale dog attack is pictured as family pay tribute

Lord Falkner has told LBC that if Liz Truss' plans to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol break international law they will not get through the House of Lords.

Plans to tear up NI post-Brexit deal 'won't get through Lords', says former justice sec

The Queen made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station today

Queen tops up Oyster card on surprise visit to officially open £18.9bn Elizabeth line

Kay Mellor has died, her production company confirmed

'Funny, big-hearted' Fat Friends writer Kay Mellor dies aged 71

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Woman, 21, found stabbed to death in alleyway in west London

Jamie Oliver wrote an open letter to Boris Johnson

In full: Jamie Oliver's open letter to Boris Johnson on child obesity

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Mariupol

Ruined Mariupol forever etched in Ukraine’s history

France Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival opens with address by Ukrainian President Zelensky
Spain Women’s Rights

Spain proposes bill liberalising abortion and introducing paid menstrual leave
Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry/AP)

Russia claims steel plant ‘surrender’ while Ukraine says ‘mission accomplished’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, New York (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Joe Biden visits Buffalo to pay respects to victims of racist massacre
France Paris Attacks Trial

Eagles Of Death Metal members tell court of death of ‘friends’ in Paris attack
Crew members install the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals ahead of the opening day of the 75th international film festival, Cannes (Daniel Cole/AP)

Red carpet rolls out on the Riviera as Cannes prepares for revived film festival
A woman shows a security guard proof for entry near the words Peking University at one of the entrance to the main campus of Peking University (Ng Han Guan/AP)

University Covid lockdown eased in Chinese capital after student protests
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, centre, attends a parliamentary vote on Nato membership (Emmi Korhonen/AP)

Finland’s parliament endorses country’s bid to join Nato

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis reveals the drink that helps him battle knee pain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Tearing up of NI Protocol is 'sabre-rattling' and risks trade war with EU
Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity
NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%
Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr
Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police