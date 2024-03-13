Russia ready for nuclear war Putin says in chilling threat to the West

Vladimir Putin gives an interview at the Kremlin. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its statehood, sovereignty or independence is threatened

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Russian president also said he hoped the US would refrain from actions that could provoke a nuclear conflict.

In an interview with Russian state television on Wednesday, Putin described US President Joe Biden as a veteran politician who understands the dangers of escalation. He also said he does not think the world is heading to a nuclear war.

However, at the same time, Putin said Russia's nuclear forces are in full readiness and "from the military-technical viewpoint, we're prepared".

Mr Putin said Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons in case of a threat to "the existence of the Russian state, our sovereignty and independence".

Vladimir Putin gives an interview at the Kremlin. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Vladimir Putin warns the West: 'We have weapons that can hit your territory'

The statement comes ahead of a presidential vote this week in which he is extremely likely to win.

Putin has spoken repeatedly about his readiness to use nuclear weapons since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The most recent threat was in his state-of-the-nation address last month when he warned the West that increasing its involvement in fighting in Ukraine would risk a nuclear war.

Asked in the interview if he has considered using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Putin said there has been no need for that.

He also made it clear Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine and held the door open for talks, emphasising any deal would need guarantees from the West.

"It shouldn't be a break for the enemy to rearm, but a serious talk involving the guarantees of security for the Russian Federation," he said.

Mr Putin said a recent rise in Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside Russia is part of efforts to derail the country's three-day presidential election, which starts on Friday.