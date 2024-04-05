Russia declares 'state of emergency' after mystery radiation leak in Khabarovsk

By Emma Soteriou

Russia has declared a 'state of emergency' in one of its cities after a mysterious radiation leak.

High radiation levels were found near a pylon in Khabarovsk - around 1.5 miles away from residential buildings.

The area has been cordoned off but the source of the radiation leak has not been made public.

Khabarovsk head of civil defence Andrey Kolchin said: "A source of increased radiation levels was discovered… the area was cordoned.

"It was decided to introduce a state of emergency in Khabarovsk to carry out work faster."

No one has been injured or exposed to radiation and "there is no threat to the health of citizens", TASS quoted the local branch of Russia's consumer safety watchdog as saying.

A source at Radon nuclear agency said: "The radiation source was removed and placed in a protective container, transported to a radioactive waste storage facility.

"There is no environmental pollution and no threat to society."

A state of emergency is expected to remain in place for the next three days while authorities continue to monitor radiation levels and work out the cause.

However, it is understood to have taken a week for authorities to act on reports of the leak.

It was said to have first been reported by a boy on March 28 but no action was taken until April 5.