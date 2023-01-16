Russia threatens to 'burn' Britain's Challenger 2 tanks sent to Ukraine

Challenger 2s are on the way to Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Russia has threatened to "burn" British Challenger 2 tanks sent to Ukraine as part of the UK's latest package of military aid.

The Kremlin has reacted with fury as Western nations ramp up their support for Kyiv, dispatching a range of armoured vehicles.

Britain has agreed to dispatch 15 Challenger 2s – well-protected tanks that may only make up a squadron but could convince other nations with bigger stocks of armour to send some to Ukraine.

In a typically bellicose fashion, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "They are using this country as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals.

"These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest."

Russia has tried to write off the latest tranche of Western support – including the US's gift of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles – as cannon fodder to be blown up.

A squadron of Challenger 2s will help Ukraine take on the Russians. Picture: Alamy

However, they have often struggled to target vital equipment, including Himars, an advanced missile launcher that can strike at long distances. Russia has made them a priority target but struggled to attack them.

Russia itself as lost scores of tanks, with the lighter-armoured and older Soviet vehicles falling victim to Ukrainian attacks.

Several videos throughout the war have shown catastrophic explosions where the ammunition detonates beneath the turret, sending it flying into the air and incinerating the occupants.

Downing Street said it was confident Ukraine would use the tanks well based on how well they have used previously-gifted kit.

"We believe that a long and static war only serves to benefit Russia. That's why we are surging our military support," Rishi Sunak's spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister and ministers are speaking to our allies across the world in the following days and weeks to ramp up the pressure on Putin and to secure a better future for Ukraine."

A package of 30 AS-90 self-propelled howitzers are also being sent.

Challenger 2s are regarded as among the best-protected tanks in the world. They saw action during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

They have not been upgraded as much as other Nato tanks like the US Abrams or German Leopard 2s but are still among the most formidable fighting vehicles in the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Britain's help would "not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners".