'We outgun him': Defence Sec 'not rattled' by Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes

28 April 2022, 09:25

By Sophie Barnett

The Defence Secretary has warned Nato can "outgun and outnumber" Vladimir Putin and said he is "not rattled" by his threats to step up weapons against anyone who "interferes".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ben Wallace told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast we have a "strong armed forces and nuclear deterrent" in the UK, as he responded to threats by Putin to unleash "lightning strikes" against allies of Ukraine.

He said: "We are part of a Nato partnership of 30 nations who outgun him, outnumber him and have potentially all the capabilities at our disposal.

"I don't fear him, and I think we should be very grateful in this country that we have a nuclear deterrent."

He said we must help the Ukrainian armed forces "get the limpet off the rock" and prevent the Russians putting down their routes and digging in to Ukraine.

Read more: Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes against countries that interfere in Ukraine

Read more: Family sob for mum and baby killed by missile as Truss warns war could last a decade

His comments come after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the West "must be prepared for the long haul" as she voiced concerns that the Russian invasion could last five to 10 years, warning Putin may inflict "untold further misery across Europe".

Responding to the reports, Mr Wallace warned Russia could look at another strategy if it recognises it is losing.

He warned it could "dig-in and fortify what it's got and make it some sort of frozen conflict".

"If you cast your mind back to 2014, having invaded, illegally, Crimea and the Donetsk, it [Russia] basically set up a line of defences and hunkered down and used snipers to pick off members of the Ukrainian army, 11,000 actually were killed over those sort of last eight years.

"It could definitely do that, and turn it effectively into a sort of slow-moving, frozen occupation, like a cancerous growth in Ukraine."

He claimed the Russians will "boast" they have captured the port city of Mariupol, which has seen some of the worst devastation since the war began.

But Mr Wallace said the Russians still don't have full control of the town, more than 60 days into the conflict.

He explained they are trying to secure the nearly 400km of road from the Russian border to Crimea to link up the two areas they invaded in 2014.

They will take some 'journalists' to Mariupol, who Mr Wallace says will tell the world the destruction was "caused by Nazis and Ukrainians".

Read more: Putin tests new 'Satan II' ballistic missile which Russia claims can hit anywhere on Earth

As 'Victory Day' in Russia on May 9 approaches, which commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, Mr Wallace said Putin will try to muster more troops.

Nick asked the minister how he thinks Putin will reference the war in Ukraine at the annual parade.

"We have seen a number of statements from Putin about this becoming a war, 'this is a proxy war' - which it isn't - and 'Nazis are everywhere', basically, 'they are not just in Ukraine, Nato is full of Nazis'.

"I think he will try to move from his 'special operation'. He's been rolling the pitch, laying the ground for being able to say 'look, this is now a war against Nazis, and what I need is more people. I need more Russian cannon fodder'."

Mr Wallace said Putin's generals have "led so many to their deaths already".

"I would not be surprised, and I don't have any information about this, that he is probably going to declare on this May Day that 'we are now at war with the world's Nazis and we need to mass mobilise the Russian people'."

Mr Wallace slammed the "pathetic attempt" to cover up the fact his generals have "sent thousands of men to their deaths because of their incompetence and arrogance and his ego".

He added that to mass mobilise the Russian reserves is an "admission of failure".

And Mr Wallace doesn't feel "rattled" by Putin's latest warning of nuclear strikes on allies of Ukraine who "interfere" with the invasion.

The Russian President issued a chilling warning to legislators in a speech in St Petersburg threatening retaliatory strikes.

"If someone from the outside tries to intervene in Ukraine then our response will be lightning fast,” he said.

"We have all the weapons we need for this.

"No one else can brag about weapons, and we won’t brag about them. But we will use them."

His comments are understood to be a reference to the Sarmat or "Satan 2" missile that can carry a nuclear warhead at speeds of up to 16,000mph.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged with failing to stop after a car crash

Breaking
Drug addict Laura Heath, 40, has been jailed for the gross negligence manslaughter of her son Hakeem Hussain, 7.

Heroin addict jailed for 20 years after asthmatic son, 7, tragically died 'gasping for air'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested the culture in Westminster could have contributed to a Tory MP allegedly watching pornography in the Commons.

Booze and stress could be reason Tory watched porn in Commons, minister suggests

E-scooters could soon become legal on England's roads

Private e-scooters could be legalised for roads despite soaring numbers of injuries

Dolet Hill, left, and Samantha Drummonds, top right, were among the victims in the Delaford Road attack

Man, 28, charged with murdering four family members stabbed to death in Bermondsey

Eco protesters vandalised the BP garage

Armchair eco mob! Cops look on as protesters smash up M25 petrol pumps

Prince Edward's tour of the Caribbean has seen protests over slavery

Queen told to apologise for slavery in new royal Caribbean tour controversy

Mr Raab promised to crack down on 'woke' prison language

Stop calling prisoners 'residents', jail staff told in new woke crackdown

russ warned if Putin 'succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe'

Family sob for mum and baby killed by missile as Truss warns war could last a decade

Zara Phythian and husband Victor Marke deny 14 charges of sexual activity with a child

Dr Strange actress and husband accused of 'repeatedly having sex with 13-year-old girl'

Staff members in the House of Commons have been instructed not to use "offensive terms" including "ladies and gentlemen"

Commons staff banned from using 'offensive' language including 'ladies and gentlemen'

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday

Man charged with murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon

Professor Mike Green speaks to Andrew Marr

Care England chief says 'the buck stops' with Matt Hancock over Covid care home deaths

Andrew Marr 'sickened' by care home scandal

Andrew Marr 'sickened' by care home scandal as he hears accounts from Covid bereaved

Councillors in York have unanimously voted to remove the Duke of York's freedom of their city

Prince Andrew stripped of honorary Freedom of the City of York

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty.

Sunak cleared over non-dom wife's tax affairs and US green card

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/PA)

Nato boss says Finland and Sweden would be warmly welcomed in the alliance
Ukrainian servicemen install a machine gun on the tank during the repair works after fighting against Russian forces in Donetsk region (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia intensifies attempts to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east
Hong Kong Kenneth Tsang

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang dies in Covid quarantine hotel

A view of Kigali, in Rwanda (Flora Thompson/PA)

Migrants express mixed views on life after resettling in Rwanda
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan faces largest Covid-19 outbreak yet as boy, two, becomes youngest victim
The Crew Dragon capsule is docked at the International Space Station

Astronauts arrive at space station after thrilling lift-off excites crowd
Israelis stand still next to their cars on a main road as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday April 28 2022

Israel halts for annual Holocaust day and honours six million murdered Jews
Rafael Grossi talks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday April 27 2022

UN’s nuclear chief wants access to Ukrainian power station under Russian control
Two of 100 Holocaust survivors, Eva Evans, left, and Judith Bihaly, who participated in a video marking Yom HaShoah, Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day

Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance

File photo of Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian testifies that Blac Chyna put gun to his head

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer
Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police