Russian jet agonisingly close to shooting down unarmed British plane, which could have brought UK and US into the war

10 April 2023, 11:19

A Russian jet almost shot down a British surveillance plane
A Russian jet almost shot down a British surveillance plane. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Russian plane came close to shooting down a British jet in an encounter near the borders of Ukraine, leaked military papers have shown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian plane came close to striking the RAF Rivet Joint jet, a "nuke-sniffer", which was flying over the Black Sea, to the south of Ukraine on September 29 last year, Pentagon papers reveal.

Defence secretary Mr Wallace only said at the time that the Russian plane came close to the British jet and "released a missile in the vicinity". The incident took place in international waters.

He said the encounter was the result of a technical "malfunction", although he admitted it was a "potentially dangerous engagement.

Read more: Russian fighter jet fires missile near unarmed RAF plane patrolling over Black Sea

Read more: Tense footage shows Russian fighter jet colliding with American Reaper drone over Black Sea

He told MPs: "We don't consider this a deliberate escalation by the Russians, our analysis would concur it was a malfunction."

The Russian plane was an Su-27 jet fighter
The Russian plane was an Su-27 jet fighter. Picture: Getty

He said: "However, it is a reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done over many periods of time."

But the leaked Pentagon documents, uncovered by the Washington Post, show that the Russian Su-27 actually came very close to hitting the RAF jet, resulting in "a near-shoot down of UK RJ (Rivet Joint)."

If the missile had hit the RAF plane, it might have brought the UK and the rest of NATO into direct armed conflict with the Russians.

Article 5 of the founding treaty of NATO makes member states agree that an armed attack against one or more of them "shall be considered an attack against them all".

The Rivet Joint was almost show down
The Rivet Joint was almost show down. Picture: Getty

Every NATO member will help the country that has been attacked with any action "it deems necessary".

Mr Wallace said at the time: "The UK Ministry of Defence has shared this information with allies and, after consultation, I have restarted routine patrols, but this time escorted by fighter aircraft.

"Everything we do is considered and calibrated with regard to ongoing conflict in the region and in accordance with international law.

"We welcome Russia's acknowledgement this was in international airspace, and the UK has conducted regular sorties with the RAF Rivet Joint in international airspace over the Black Sea since 2019 and we will continue to do so."

The leak comes after a Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea in March.

American officials were forced to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chinese navy ships take part in a military drill in the Taiwan Strait in April

China’s military ‘ready to fight’ after drills near Taiwan

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him kissing boy

Benice and Chris Ryley

Pub landlords refuse to back down after 'racist' golliwog dolls seized by police, as Suella Braverman also wades in

People march to the outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank

Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost

Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry defended her leader's attacks on Rishi Sunak

Emily Thornberry back Starmer's attack ads on PM's record on child sex abuse

France Marseille Building Collapse

Death toll rises to four after building collapses in Marseille

Andrew Tate

Romanian prosecutors search electronic devices in Andrew Tate case

BRITAIN-WEATHER-TOURISM

Easter Monday washed out with wind and rain as warm weekend comes to abrupt end in Britain

The Dalai Lama kissing the boy

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him asking boy to 'suck my tongue', insisting it was 'innocent and playful'

WizzAir was named as the UK's worst airline for delays for the second year in a row by the Civil Aviation Authority

The UK's worst airlines for delays have been named - with one carrier top for the second year running

Police broke up the illegal rave

Four rushed to hospital after huge illegal rave where 'semi-conscious bodies' were seen lying on the road

Matthew Taylor has warned that the NHS cannot guarantee patient safety during the strikes

NHS 'can't guarantee patient safety' in doctors' strike, says health leaders' chief, with 350k appointments axed

The Easter attack took place in St Stephen's Church

Easter horror as worshipper knifed outside church after Sunday service, with suspect arrested

At least two people have died

Two bodies found under rubble after Marseille building collapse, as eight more people feared trapped in the wreckage

Pope Francis bestows the plenary Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing from the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass

Pray for Ukrainian and Russian people and refugees, urges pope in Easter message

The father of two British-Israeli sisters who were shot dead in West Bank paid tribute to his "beautiful angels" in an emotional address at their funeral.

Dad of British sisters shot dead in West Bank pays tribute to 'beautiful angels' at funeral as mum fights for life

Latest News

See more Latest News

Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles will go to and from Westminster Abbey via the same route.

King Charles' coronation procession only a quarter as long as the Queen's, with fears some royal fans could miss out
Local residents stand near a crater left by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine

Ukraine attacks continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Five people were injured and eight others are missing after a building collapsed in Marseille following an explosion.

Desperate search for survivors continues after building collapses following explosion in Marseille
Tiffany Regis (left)

Girl, 15, who died in blaze at block of flats in East London named as Tiffany Regis

Building collapse

Eight missing after fiery collapse of building in Marseille

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Sheffield.

Murder probe launched after man in his 20s shot dead in Sheffield

Israel Passover

Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rocket attack

Londoners in the city's outer boroughs could be given the opportunity to decide whether to remain in Sadiq Khan's green Ulez vehicle tax zone if the Conservatives win power in the capital.

Tory mayoral hopeful pledges in-out votes on ULEZ zone for London boroughs

Firefighters work after a building collapsed in Marseille, southern France

Up to 10 people may be buried after building collapse in Marseille – minister

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie a box office hit in North America

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal family arriving at their Easter church service

King Charles leads royals to traditional church service in first Easter since death of the Queen
Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels

Prince Harry losing Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'
Prince Harry was said to be 'infuriated' by Charles' comment

Prince Harry 'infuriated' by Charles saying he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer

'I still believe in Brexit and don't trust Keir Starmer,' says unapologetic 'left-wing Brexiteer'
Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit