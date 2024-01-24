Russian military plane crashes near Ukrainian border, as Kremlin claims Ukraine shot it down

24 January 2024, 10:39 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 11:41

Ukraine downs Russian plane in Belgorod

By Kit Heren

A Russian military plane has crashed near the border of Ukraine with no survivors, with Moscow claiming that Ukrainian armed forces shot it down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ukraine said claims that it had shot down the plane were unverified and urged caution before the facts were confirmed.

Local media originally reported that the armed forces had targeted the aircraft, before the reports were removed. Ukrainian outlets also said the plane was carrying missiles.

Russia claimed that the plane, which was shot down over the Russian border region of Belgorod at around 11am local time (9am UK time), was transporting 65 prisoners of war. The foreign ministry said that it was a "barbaric act of terror".

Russia's ministry of defence said that another six crew members and three attendants were on board the Ilyushin IL-76 plane.

The government said that all 74 people on board had died. Neither Russia nor Ukraine's claim has been independently verified at this stage.

A Russian plane crashed on Wednesday
A Russian plane crashed on Wednesday. Picture: Social media

Andrei Kartapolov, a retired Russian general, said in the country's parliament that the missiles said to have shot down the plane were of a type that have been supplied to Ukraine by the West.

The Russian defence ministry said that an "Aerospace Forces commission has already flown to the crash site in order to establish the causes of the disaster".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he didn't have much to share, adding: "This is quite new, fresh information. Now we will get to grips with it".

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel that an "incident" had taken place and that emergency services were working. He added that everyone on board had died.

"The crash site is now cordoned off," Mr Gladkov said. "All operational services are on site and investigative measures are being carried out," he added. "A commission is sent to the site to establish the causes of the disaster."

The Ukrainian government said that claims that the plane was shot down by Ukraine had not been verified.

They said in a statement: "Coordination headquarters and other specialized structures collect and analyse all necessary information.

"Prior to the publication of official statements or comments by authorized persons or bodies, we urge the mass media and citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information.

"We emphasize that the enemy is actively carrying out special information operations directed against Ukraine, which are aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society."

Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin says 'there's no chance' of military conflict between UK and Russia

The fate of Ukraine remains uncertain nearly two years after Russia's invasion, with some Western backers said to be wavering in their support.

But the war could come to the West anyway, with a senior Nato official saying earlier in January that the US and Europe could face all-out war with Russia within 20 years.

And the British public faces being called up to fight in the event of a war with Russia because the military is "too small", according to General Sir Patrick Sanders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Owen has said he would give his son his eyes if it meant he could see again.

Michael Owen says he’d ‘give his eyes’ to son James if he could as he’s left blind from incurable condition

Czech Train Crash

Deadly collision between train and truck in Czech Republic

The arch

North Korea appears to demolish ‘reunification arch’

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy

Plane crash

‘All on board killed’ as Russian plane carrying Ukraine PoWs crashes

Lee Anderson has admitted he should have voted for Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan

Lee Anderson admits he should've backed Sunak over Rwanda and wants Tory job back after failed revolt

Joe Biden

Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely

Los Angeles Homeless Count

Annual homelessness count begins in Los Angeles, where thousands live on streets

Rocket attack damage

Russian transport plane crashes with 65 Ukrainian PoWs on board

French protest

Farmers block roads across France in protest over low wages and regulations

Ofcom is considering major changes to Royal Mail's service

'People want birthday cards on time but Royal Mail isn't delivering': Ofcom boss defends proposal for three days of post

People's Bank of China

China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost slowing economy

Exclusive
US voters can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden

'Two old men fighting over a Zimmer frame': US can do better than Trump or Biden as president, says Jon Sopel

Apache Helicopter

Fighting in Gaza’s second-largest city leaves hundreds of patients stranded

The actor was rushed to hospital while on holiday with friends.

Jamie Dornan rushed to hospital after collapsing from ‘suspected heart-attack’ following brush with ‘toxic’ caterpillars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Mail reforms have emerged

What changes are planned for Royal Mail and will Saturday post be scrapped?

Banked-up trains

German train drivers begin six-day strike

People gathered round a fire

Thousands forced out of homes after 7.1-magnitude quake in western China

Jimmy Johnstone

Family's tributes to pensioner, 84, killed by fallen tree in Storm Isha, as man named for first time
Thai political leader

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

Rishi Sunak does not seem to face an immediate threat from Simon Clarke

'He's totally wrong': Minister blasts Simon Clarke as Tories fail to get behind rebellion against Sunak
London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'
Storm Jocelyn hit the UK on Wednesday

Storm Jocelyn batters Brits with 97mph winds bringing travel chaos, as search for person missing in the sea suspended
A firefighter at the scene of the blast

Firefighters killed in blast following truck and car collision in Mongolia

Shooting Wrong Driveway

Man convicted of murdering woman who pulled into his driveway after wrong turn

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit