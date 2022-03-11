Russian state TV defies Putin and finally starts broadcasting criticism of the war

11 March 2022, 09:21 | Updated: 11 March 2022, 09:25

Russian TV broadcast criticism of the war despite the Kremlin's bid to clampdown on dissent
Russian TV broadcast criticism of the war despite the Kremlin's bid to clampdown on dissent. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Guests on Russian state TV have defied Vladimir Putin's bid to strangle criticism of his invasion of Ukraine as they took aim at the war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The conflict was compared to the disastrous Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, in which thousands of soldiers died.

The dissent was broadcast on Russia 1, which is owned by the state, despite a new law banning what the Kremlin described as misinformation about the war - widely seen as a method to stifle opposition and protests throughout Russian cities.

The eponymous host of An Evening with Vladimir Soloviyev had to begin interrupting as the Kremlin's line was torn into.

Academic Semyon Bagdasarov asked: "Do we need to get into another Afghanistan, but even worse?"

Read more: 'Ukraine is gonna win, Kyiv will not be taken': Defenders will prevail, says ex US general

Read more: Boris warns Russia could use chemical weapons as Ukrainians seen 'fighting for food'

Worrying that Ukraine had become more advanced with handling weapons, as the West supplies anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, he said: "We don't need that. Enough already."

Karen Shakhnazarov, a filmmaker, called for an end to the fighting and said: "I have a hard time imagining taking cities such as Kyiv, I can't imagine how that would look."

He went on: "If this picture starts to transform into an absolute humanitarian disaster, even our close allies like China and India will be forced to distance themselves from us.

Read more: 'Incomprehensible': Brit's wife 'ordered to go 500 miles to war-torn Kyiv' for UK visa

Read more: Russian armoured convoy 'on the move' as Klitschko warns Kyiv is now a 'fortress'

"This public opinion, with which they're saturating the entire world, can play out badly for us."

The Telegraph also reports that on Zvezda, a channel run by the country's ministry of defence, broadcast a serving army officer who said Russian forces were dying in Ukraine as the host shouted for him to stop, insisting the operation was a good thing.

Russia's information war has tried to frame Ukraine as a state run by Nazis, despite the government being democratically elected and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's own family having fallen victim to the Holocaust.

A potential 15 year jail term could be imposed on dissidents in Russia if they are convicted of spreading "misinformation".

Ahead of the invasion, the West warned about "false flag" operations run by the Kremlin that would try and paint Kyiv as an aggressor.

Those claims were again made as Russia tried to push a line that Ukraine has been developing chemical weapons, which has been dismissed and ridiculed in Kyiv and Washington.

It has led to fears that Russia - which is thought to have moved much slower in its invasion than anticipated in the face of staunch Ukrainian defences and supply issues - will deploy chemical weapons themselves and use their previous allegations against Ukraine as a cover story.

Boris Johnson said: "They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans and so when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a sort of maskirovka, a fake story, ready to go."

Previously, Anonymous was said to have hijacked TV and streaming services in Russia, displaying footage from the war.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Met Police breached rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers, High Court rules

facebook

Facebook and Instagram will allow messages of violence against Russia and Putin

Sir Tom Winsor said police should not make any political statements on their uniform

Police shouldn't show support for Ukraine or wear gay pride badges, says watchdog

ben hodges

'Ukraine is gonna win, Kyiv will not be taken': Defenders will prevail, says ex US general

Exclusive
Richard and Tetyana endured a tortuous visa process

'Incomprehensible': Brit's wife 'ordered to go 500 miles to war-torn Kyiv' for UK visa

Ukraine has warned that Kyiv is a fortress as Russia moved to encircle it

Russian armoured convoy 'on the move' as Klitschko warns Kyiv is now a 'fortress'

Boris Johnson has warned Russia could use chemical weapons

Boris warns Russia could use chemical weapons as Ukrainians seen 'fighting for food'

Owen Miller, 60, was filmed waving the breadknife in the officers face.

Shocking footage shows man threaten officer with bread knife for clamping his Mercedes

Douglas Ross with Boris Johnson

Scottish Tory leader withdraws demand for Boris Johnson's resignation over partygate scandal
Nicola Sturgeon had said a no-fly zone should not be off the table

Nicola Sturgeon branded 'utterly irresponsible' over no-fly zone comment

Thomas Pickering, former US Ambassador to Russia, has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, President Putin is stepping "very close" to being a fool.

'Putin is stepping very close to being a fool', says ex-US ambassador to Russia

An advisor President Zelenskyy, has said Ukraine will not be sacrifice the Donetsk and Luhanskthe

Ukraine will not be 'chopped up' for a peace deal, Zelenskyy's advisor tells LBC

Lisa Nandy on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Army on standby to help Ukraine refugees but Govt 'hasn't bothered', says Lisa Nandy

Radio 1 DJ Mark Page has been jailed for 12 years.

Former Radio 1 DJ Mark Page jailed for 12 years for string of child sex offences

A mother and daughter said goodbye possibly for the last time as the mum heads back to Ukraine.

The last hug: Emotional moment mum says goodbye to daughter and returns to Ukraine

Beauty blogger Marianna Podgurskaya has given birth, according to local reports

Beauty blogger accused by Russia of faking hospital strike injuries gives birth

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus China

China locks down city of nine million amid new spike in cases
Actor Jussie Smollett listens as his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for fake attack
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol

Russian convoy fans out around Kyiv, new satellite photos show
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says and warns more coming

Jaime Nazar, left, and Javier Silva in Santiago, Chile

First same-sex couple marry in Chile under new law

A damaged building in Kharkiv

91-year-old siege of Leningrad survivor besieged by war again
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

No breakthrough on ending war in Ukraine-Russia talks between top diplomats
Florida wildfire

Rainfall eases wildfire threat in Florida but officials urge caution
Gérard Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu loses bid to have rape and sexual assault charge dropped

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr warned the National Insurance hike will be a very big story in coming weeks.

'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'
Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police