Russia's terrifying 'Satan 2' nuclear missile passes second test

18 November 2022, 16:25

The missile test comes amid swirling rumours about Putin's health
The missile test comes amid swirling rumours about Putin's health. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Russian military has confirmed its terrifying 'Satan 2' nuclear missile has been successfully tested for the second time.

Speaking at the Military Council of the Strategic Missile Forces in Moscow, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev said: "According to the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Colonel-General Sergei Karakaev, the active re-equipment of the Strategic Missile Forces with modern missile systems continues. 

"Successfully conducted flight tests of the missile system 'Sarmat'."

Russia's tyrannic leader Vladimir Putin first announced the RS-28 Sarmat missile had been successfully tested for the first time in April, saying it would "force those who try to threaten Russia to think twice".

At the time, Putin said: "The missile can break through all modern anti-missile defences. There is nothing like this anywhere in the world, and won't be for a long time."

The missile can blast targets at a terrifying 16,000mph and has a range of over 11,000 miles, reports The Sun, making it 1,000 times more powerful than the bombs dropped by the US on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during the Second World War.

The military development comes days after Russia was accused by Ukraine of firing one of its missiles onto Polish territory, sparking fears of a full-scale NATO intervention.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general, told a press conference in Brussels that the missile was likely Ukrainian, which the war-torn country firmly has firmly denied.

Russia recently withdrew from the major Ukrainian city Kherson, marking a major victory for the Ukrainians, amid claims the tyrant has Parkinson's and pancreatic cancer.

Leaked Kremlin spy documents reveal he is suffering from both Parkinson's and pancreatic cancer, according to the Sun.

They said there are also rumours he now has prostate cancer.

There are rumours Putin is troubled by health issues
There are rumours Putin is troubled by health issues. Picture: Getty

"I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing," the Russian security services insider claimed in an email.

"This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden.

"Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with.

"It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects - including memory lapses.

"In his close circle, there are rumours that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer."

