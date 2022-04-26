Moment Alec Baldwin brandishes a gun on Rust film set before cinematographer was shot dead

Alec Baldwin is seen practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust. Picture: Santa Fe County Sheriff department

By Emma Soteriou

Footage from the set of Rust has shown Alec Baldwin brandishing a prop gun which was later used in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The video - released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office - gave a glimpse at the American actor practising drawing his revolver.

Ms Hutchins was behind the camera, lining up what would be her last scene, which was set inside a church.

It was reportedly taken the same day the cinematographer was killed in October 2021, when the gun was discharged by Baldwin while filming the 19th century western.

Another clip showed paramedics race to the scene in their fight to save Ms Hutchins after the incident.

A further video also showed director Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the shooting, speaking to officers in the hospital about the incident and asking about Ms Hutchins.

He said he heard "a very loud bang" and describes the feeling of "being kicked in the shoulder".

"I was down on my ass and I look over and see the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with blood coming out of her back," he said.

The director also described how armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed handed the weapon to Alec Baldwin, saying it was "cold" or "clean", meaning that it supposedly contained no live rounds.

He added: "There was a bang that was louder than I ever heard come from a blank before."

Other clips show officers arriving on the set of the film to conduct interviews with production crew members.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said various components of the investigation "remain outstanding" including FBI firearm and ballistic forensics as well as analysis of Baldwin's phone data.

It comes after Rust Movie Productions was fined $139,793 (£104,818), the maximum fine allowed by law in the US state of New Mexico.

A six-month investigation found that the production company "knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set".

New Mexico environment cabinet secretary James Kenney said: "Our investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety.

"This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognised national protocols that keep employees safe."Employees should speak up about unsafe workplace conditions or report them anonymously to us."

Mr Baldwin is facing a number of lawsuits as a result of the incident, with cases being brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Ms Hutchins' family.