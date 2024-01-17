Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill 'set to pass comfortably' with Conservative rebels 'melting away'

17 January 2024, 19:18 | Updated: 17 January 2024, 19:28

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill is set to pass comfortably
Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill is set to pass comfortably. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

The government's Rwanda bill is set to pass its third reading "comfortably", with dozens of MPs who rebelled on Tuesday's amendment votes expected to fall in line behind the government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC's Natasha Clark told Andrew Marr that the 60 Conservatives who voted in favour of amendments toughening up the bill on Tuesday were concerned that voting the full legislation down could topple Rishi Sunak's government.

She said: "It appears that the rebellion is now melting away. Most of the Conservative MPs... expect the bill to now pass comfortably, and for most MPs to back it at third reading later today."

Natasha said that no more than ten or 15 Conservative MPs on the right of the party were still expected to vote against the bill. Those include Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates, leaders of the New Conservatives grouping of MPs who were elected since 2016.

LBC's political editor said that the rebellions on Tuesday's amendments represented a "really, really strong show of feeling". She added that "when push comes to shove, a lot of them today have just been telling me: 'Look, it's better to vote for this than nothing. It's the toughest stuff we've got so far.'"

Sir Robert Buckland, the former Justice Secretary on the left of the Conservative party, told Andrew ahead of the vote that "in politics, you can't necessarily have everything of what you want.

"And my advice to colleagues and friends on the other side of the argument is, remember that what they're doing isn't achievable. Certainly, they haven't got the votes for it. And they are probably better off settling for what the government has proposed."

Read more: Rishi Sunak pleads for Conservatives to 'come together' ahead of Rwanda reckoning after 60 Tory MPs turn on PM

Read more: Rwanda's president says there are 'limits for how long this can drag on' as Sunak faces rebellion over deportations

LBC's political editor Natasha Clark says the Rwanda bill is expected to 'pass comfortably'

The Rwanda bill would stop British courts from blocking flights sending illegal arrivals to East Africa, after a previous version of the plan was stopped by the Supreme Court last year.

The government had feared that Tory rebels, who want it toughened up so the European Court of Human Rights can't intervene, could join forces with opposition parties to block the bill.

If the Conservative rebels who voted for the amendments on Tuesday also voted against the bill on Wednesday, it would fail, given that Labour and the other opposition parties will vote against it.

The PM insists the bill is robust enough to get flights off the ground. Nobody has been sent to East Africa as part of the plan yet.

MPs voted on amendments on Tuesday and Wednesday. An amendment proposed by Robert Jenrick on Wednesday that aimed to block last-minute interventions from European judges was voted down by 536 votes to 65, giving the government a majority of 471.

Rishi Sunak on Wednesday
Rishi Sunak on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Even if Mr Sunak gets the bill through the Commons, it could be held up for months by the House of Lords.

Some in the Conservative party had raised fears that if the Rwanda bill failed it could spell the end for Rishi Sunak's government.

And a Tory MP has told his colleagues they should "go and look for new jobs" if the bill were to be voted down.

Bob Seely, who represents the Isle of Wight, said: "We kill the bill tonight, we can all go and look for new jobs, so that is what we are facing."

Mr Seely told MPs that colleagues who believed a new bill could be written up were living in "la la land".

Migrants arriving from the Channel on Wednesday
Migrants arriving from the Channel on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

He said: "On the WhatsApp group that we were chatting on about this earlier, one of our colleagues from the north east posted the idea that we could have a new bill, that a new bill would be written.

"I'm finding that to be truly living in la la land, because the idea that everybody on this side of the house would agree to a new bill, once we've killed this bill, is for the birds.

"It's this bill or no bill, it's this bill or no chance - so I think we have to face the reality."

Ex-Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says there's a 'limit to how much Rwanda can tolerate'

It comes after Mr Sunak endured the biggest rebellion of his 15-month premiership on Tuesday as dozens of Tory MPs backed two amendments designed to toughen up the Rwanda scheme in the Commons - against the government's wishes.

The resignations of deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith, as well as Jane Stevenson, a parliamentary private secretary to Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, piled more pressure on Mr Sunak.

A total of 68 MPs - including 58 Conservatives - voted for an amendment to "disapply" international law to the scheme during Tuesday's vote - a bid to circumvent the European Court of Human Rights holding up deportation flights to Rwanda.

Then, ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick's amendment to restrict individuals' abilities to make claims against deportation was defeated but 58 MPs voted for it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate ‘doing well’ after successful abdominal surgery as William clears calendar while she recovers

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Judge threatens to throw Trump out of court for talking during evidence

The influencer won social media fans as they tweeted about his looks

Yemeni dubbed 'Timhouthi Chalamet' who filmed himself on hijacked ships tells new fans to stop obsessing over looks

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

US vows new sanctions over Houthi attacks will minimise harm to needy in Yemen

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'arrested and interrogated at airport after unregistered luxury watch found in luggage'

Donald Trump

Judge warns Trump to be quiet as accuser gives evidence at defamation trial

Max Norman, a former Manchester City footballer, has been jailed for drugs offences

Ex-Manchester City footballer jailed after getting caught hiding drugs in his underwear

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema sues French minister over Muslim Brotherhood allegations

Rafah

Qatar and France send medicine for hostages in Gaza as war rages on

Bronson Battersby was left to starve to death alone after his father suffered a fatal heart attack over Christmas

Emotional moment Bronson Battersby celebrates first birthday with Teletubbies cake before his death aged two

Las Vegas-Pedestrian Bridges

Tourists face fines for snapping photos on Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges

Election 2024 Haley

Republican debate axed as Nikki Haley refuses to take part without Donald Trump

E Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court

Trump shattered my reputation, sex abuse accuser E Jean Carroll tells court

Paul Kagame suggested patience with Britain was running out

Rwanda's president says there are 'limits for how long this can drag on' as Sunak faces rebellion over deportations

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate apologises for scrapping engagements as she recovers from abdominal surgery while William cancels plans

Tony Lloyd has died aged 73

Veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd dies aged 73 after revealing leukemia diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigeria Explosion

Three killed and dozens injured in massive blast in southern Nigerian city

Traffic in heavy weather

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain disrupt transport in Scandinavia and Germany

A woman went viral for her mugshot photo.

‘Criminally hot’: Woman whose mugshot went viral shares her secrets to staying glam

Nigeria Explosion

Deadly blast hits southern Nigerian city

King Charles

King Charles to attend hospital next week for surgery on enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace says
Thailand blast scene

Multiple deaths after Thai fireworks factory explodes

Britain's 'strictest' headteacher issued a statement as the school heads to court over an alleged prayer ban.

‘I will never separate children according to race and religion’ says Britain’s ‘strictest’ headteacher amid court battle
Calum Best has been cleared of sexual assault

George Best's son Calum cleared of sexual assault at O Beach club in Ibiza

Chinese people

China’s population down for second straight year despite end of one-child policy

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Princess Kate undergoes abdominal surgery and will remain in hospital for two weeks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The future monarch's priority is training George to be a good king

Prince William's greatest duty: Why the future monarch's priority is training George to be a good king
Harry and Meghan's biographer takes swipe at late Queen over revelations in new royal biography

Harry and Meghan's biographer breaks silence over Lilibet name row with swipe at late Queen
Prince Harry could release a sequel to Spare, Buckingham Palace fears

Buckingham Palace fears Prince Harry will release sequel to bombshell memoir Spare after he 'leaves out key events'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

LBC Views: Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit