Home Office bullish about Rwanda laws but Tory fringe groups sour on Sunak's migration plan

11 December 2023, 00:48 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 00:50

Rishi Sunak is facing a crunch day for his premiership as Tory fringe groups look set to announce they will vote down his revised Rwanda plan
Rishi Sunak is facing a crunch day for his premiership as Tory fringe groups look set to announce they will vote down his revised Rwanda plan. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rishi Sunak is facing a crunch day for his premiership as Tory fringe groups look set to announce they will vote down his revised Rwanda plan - despite the Home Office saying that they think their law will stop 99.5 percent of legal challenges.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is set to hear the voting intentions of up to 100 MPs belongoing to Tory fringe groups on Monday on his revised asylum policy.

Sunak needs to keep the rebellion below 56 abstentions or 28 votes against for the law to pass its second reading and pass to the House of Lords.

Read More: Rishi faces Rwanda rebellion: PM risks Tory revolt as right wing's 'star chamber' lawyers say plan is not tough enough

Sunak's allies, including David Cameron, have been canvassing for votes as the second reading on Tuesday looms.

A government source told The Guardian: “We are talking to colleagues, but we are confident this bill is extremely robust and makes the routes for any individual challenge vanishing small.

London, UK, 1st March 2023. PM Rishi Sunak leaves no. 10 Downing Street to head for PMQs where he will be defending the newly signed Windsor Framework, hoping to get the DUP on side and Stormont up and running again. Credit :Monica Wells/Alamy Live News
Sunak needs to keep the rebellion below 56 abstentions or 28 votes against for the law to pass its second reading and pass to the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

"This is the strongest possible piece of legislation to get Rwanda operational.”

Hardline Brexiteers from the European Research Group and other factions on the Conservative right will first hold a summit on the legislation tasked with reviving his asylum policy.

Veteran MP Sir Bill Cash will present the findings of his so-called "star chamber" of lawyers, but he has already signalled they do not believe the proposed law is fit to get the grounded £290 million scheme up and running, as it stands.

Then the more moderate wing of One Nation Conservatives will hold a separate evening meeting in Parliament before releasing a statement on their judgment.

Home Office modelling, seen by the Times, that suggests 99.5% of individual legal challenges submitted by asylum seekers will fail to block their deportation under the Bill, will be used by the Government to counter claims by right-wing critics.

The Prime Minister has tried to find a middle ground in response to the Supreme Court finding that plans to send to Rwanda asylum seekers who arrive on small boats are unlawful.

Memorial Service For Former Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Lord Lawson
Veteran MP Sir Bill Cash will present the findings of his so-called "star chamber" of lawyers, but he has already signalled they do not believe the proposed law is fit to get the grounded £290 million scheme up and running, as it stands. Picture: Getty

But some on the right believe it does not go far enough in casting aside international law, while moderates have concerns about its legal impact and about ordering courts to deem Rwanda a "safe" country.

Mr Sunak has told MPs the Conservatives must "unite or die", but it is unclear whether they will heed his warnings, as some of his possible successors court limelight.

Robert Jenrick, who resigned as immigration minister over the legislation, told the BBC on Sunday he will not support the "weak Bill that will not work".

But he said "we can fix this", raising the possibility he could abstain along with other opponents before trying to amend the legislation at a later stage.

That could spare the Prime Minister a damaging defeat during a perilous week that begins with a grilling at the official coronavirus inquiry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Helen Flanagan has joined David Haye's 'throuple' as the Corrie legend bounces back from ex-husband Scott Sinclair.

I'm A Celeb star Helen Flanagan 'joins David Haye's throuple' 12 years after their stint in the jungle together

Israel Palestinians

Heavy fighting rages in Gaza as US sends more tank ammunition to Israel

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Trump says he will not give evidence again at his New York fraud trial

APTOPIX Brazil Mine Rupture

Brazil petrochemical giant’s salt mine partially collapses

Mr Streeting told the Sunday Times: “I think people working in the NHS and the patients using the NHS can see examples of waste and inefficiency.

Labour's Streeting says NHS uses winters to get more cash out of government as he vaunts Singapore

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a 39-year-old murder just days after a renewed appeal in the case.

Arrest made in murder case after man, 45, was found dead nearly 40 years ago near North London tube station

Argentina Milei Inauguration

Right-wing Javier Milei sworn in as Argentina’s president

Congress Border Security

Biden invites Zelensky to White House amid push for Congress to approve more aid

Rain and wind will batter Britain as part of Storm Fergus to end the weekend after torrid conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Exact date Storm Fergus set to batter Britain with wind and rain in second named storm of the weekend

Norway Nobel Prizes

Twins accept Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of mother jailed in Iran

Skiing Santas

Skiing Santas hit the slopes in US resort

Hong Kong Election

Hong Kong holds first council elections since ‘pro-patriots’ overhaul

Ngeria West Africa Coups

West African leaders recognise Niger’s junta but say sanctions will remain

Exclusive
The son of a jailed Hong Kong media mogul will meet with Foreign Secretary David Cameron this week in a bid to get the UK Government to publicly call for his release from prison.

'It shouldn't have taken this long': Family of jailed Hong Kong media mogul to meet with UK Foreign Sec

Germany Israel Palestinians

Thousands demonstrate in Berlin against antisemitism

Cape Verde Russia Ukraine

Zelensky heads to Argentina for swearing-in of new president

Latest News

See more Latest News

Metropolitan Police on duty in London

Two girls aged 14 and 13 arrested after Jewish woman robbed of bag in 'possible hate crime'
Severe Weather Tennessee

Clean-up begins after six killed in Tennessee storms

The security guard was filmed mopping around the homeless man

McDonald's sacks security guard who mopped near homeless man leaving water surrounding his sleeping bag
Rawlings was sentenced to a hospital order

Woman who fell asleep on sofa at home wakes to find semi-naked man, 38, had broken in to sexually assault her
Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed
Twitter Musk Alex Jones

X boss Elon Musk restores account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, died in the blaze

Mother charged with manslaughter after four children killed in house fire in south London

Rishi Sunak is facing a Rwanda rebellion

Rishi faces Rwanda rebellion: PM risks Tory revolt as right wing's 'star chamber' lawyers say plan is not tough enough
Egypt Elections

Egyptians vote in election set to give El-Sissi another six years as president

India Dalai Lama

China is exterminating Tibetan identity, says exiled president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal family have released their Christmas cards for 2023

William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap
The Queen supported the idea of Harry keeping security after Megxit

Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded
Louis cheekily put out Charlotte's candle

Prince Louis cheekily puts out Princess Charlotte's candle and delights Kate at Westminster Abbey carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit