PM faces new pressure over Rwanda scheme as costs spiral by another £100m - before a single asylum seeker sent there

8 December 2023, 08:20 | Updated: 8 December 2023, 08:33

Ministers expect a further £50 million cost for Rwanda scheme in the coming year, bringing total to £290 million

The Government spent a further £100 million in the 2023-24 financial year
The Government spent a further £100 million in the 2023-24 financial year. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak is facing fresh pressure over his beleaguered Rwanda policy after it emerged Britain gave Rwanda an extra £100 million before any asylum seekers have been deported to the country.

The Government spent a further £100 million in the 2023-24 financial year while flights remained grounded amid a series of legal setbacks, on top of the £140 million already paid out.

According to a letter from the Home Office to committee chairs, ministers expect a further £50 million cost in the coming year, which would bring the total to £290 million.

It comes just hours after a defiant Mr Sunak vowed to "finish the job" of reviving his plan to deport some asylum seekers to Kigali despite opposition from hardline Tories and the prospect of a bitter parliamentary battle.

Newly appointed legal migration minister Tom Pursglove defended another huge rise in the cost of the Rwanda asylum policy on LBC this morning.

He said: “We need to see through the promises we made… on the Rwanda partnership.

“The PM said we would do whatever is necessary to deliver on this.”

Tom Pursglove speaks to Nick Ferrari about beleaguered Rwanda plan

Last month, senior Home Office civil servants refused to tell MPs on the home affairs committee whether any extra payments had been made since the original £140 million was agreed.

But in a letter published on Thursday to Dame Diana Johnson, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, and Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, Home Office official Matthew Rycroft wrote: "Ministers have agreed that I can disclose now the payments so far in the 2023-24 financial year.

Home Secretary James Cleverly and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta
Home Secretary James Cleverly and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta. Picture: Alamy

"There has been one payment of £100 million, paid in April this year as part of the Economic Transformation and Integration Fund mentioned above.

"The UK Government has not paid any more to the Government of Rwanda thus far. This was entirely separate to the Treaty - The Government of Rwanda did not ask for any payment in order for a Treaty to be signed, nor was any offered."

Labour branded the revelation "incredible", with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper saying: "How many more blank cheques will Rishi Sunak write before the Tories come clean about this scheme being a total farce?

"Britain simply can't afford more of this costly chaos from the Conservatives."

The Prime Minister, whose immigration minister Robert Jenrick quit rather than backing a plan which he believed was destined for failure, earlier insisted his new law would end the "merry-go-round of legal challenges".

The Government hopes to rush emergency legislation through Parliament for MPs and peers to declare that Rwanda is a safe destination for asylum seekers.

In the Commons, Tory hardliners may seek to beef up the Bill by calling for it to effectively override international law - something which Mr Jenrick and former home secretary Suella Braverman have argued for.

MPs will get their first chance to debate and vote on the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak dismissed suggestions he will make it a confidence vote - meaning that MPs would have the whip withdrawn if they defied him.

Under the Government's plan, first unveiled in April 2022, people who arrive in the UK by irregular means, such as on small boats, could be sent on a one-way trip to Rwanda, where the Kigali government would decide on their refugee status.

The Bill, initially unveiled in draft form on Wednesday, seeks to compel judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country after the Supreme Court ruled the scheme was unlawful over risks to refugees.

The legislation gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act, but does not go as far as allowing them to dismiss the European Convention on Human Rights.

It is not just the Tory right that Mr Sunak has to worry about, with MPs in the moderate One Nation wing of the party "very nervous" about the implications of the legislation, a source told the PA news agency.

The grouping has been discussing concerns including that courts cannot override the declaration of the Bill that Rwanda is a safe country and is yet to come to a conclusion after hearing the preliminary findings of former solicitor general Lord Edward Garnier.

A separate panel of legal experts drawing up an opinion that will be influential on the party's right are also expected to return a verdict before the vote.

European Research Group chairman Mark Francois said: "We all agree with the Prime Minister that we need to stop the boats, but the legislation to do this must be assuredly fit for purpose."

The legislation is likely to run into difficulties when it makes it to the Lords, where the Government has frequently struggled to get Bills through unscathed.

The Prime Minister called a press conference on Thursday to speak directly to the nation as he sought to restore his authority in his own party following the resignation of Mr Jenrick and the sacking of Mrs Braverman.

He said the Bill "blocks every single reason that has ever been used" to prevent flights to Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden echoed the PM's calls for unity, telling journalists at a press gallery lunch in Parliament that another leadership contest would be "insanity".

"The only way to victory is if we get out there and fight for it, fight for people's votes and show them we're on their side. I think if we're introspective - we all know that divided parties don't win elections," he said.

Israel Palestinians Southern Gaza Human Toll

Desperation grows among Palestinians as Israel’s war in Gaza continues

Commuters were stranded for hours

Who was in charge? Fury at Elizabeth Line chaos that saw thousands stranded for hours before 'smashing out of carriages'

Palestinians 'are captured by IDF, stripped and paraded around Gaza'

Dozens of Palestinian men captured by the IDF, stripped and paraded around Gaza

Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright (l) and Victoria Hall (r)

Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright re-arrested over unsolved murder of teenager Victoria Hall 24 years ago

Two men have been arrested over an alleged bed bug treatment fraud

Two men arrested after dozens of people scammed out of cash for fake bedbug treatments they did not need

Rachel Riley was caught up in the Elizabeth Line disruption

Rachel Riley and James Blunt among Elizabeth Line passengers stuck for hours after electrical cables damaged

Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden has nine tax charges added to gun indictments in latest legal probe

Boris Johnson gives evidence to the Covid Inquiry

Boris Johnson slammed by victims' families after telling Covid inquiry Partygate coverage is a 'travesty of the truth'

People leave candles for victims of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Shooting suspect had list of targets at campus and another university – police

A British team has been helping the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza

British team helping prepare Palestinian Authority to take over Gaza after Israel-Hamas war, Defence Secretary says

The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese to receive award from Producers Guild of America

Elizabeth Line trains have been disrupted this evening

Elizabeth line passengers 'stuck in darkness for hours' in train after damage to electrical cables outside Paddington

Newly arrived Somalis, displaced by a drought, receive food at makeshift camps in Mogadishu

Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, UN says

Donald Trump

Donald Trump back at New York civil fraud trial as testimony nears end

William Brown's mother has said she will bury her son with his Christmas gifts.

'He was too kind for this world': Mum of boy, 7, killed in hit-and-run says she will bury son with 'unopened Christmas gift'
Buildings were damaged by a massive explosion on Mahe, Seychelles

Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion amid destructive flooding

Kodak Black

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on cocaine charges in Florida

Victoria Hall

Man re-arrested for murder 24 years on from unsolved killing of schoolgirl Victoria Hall, found in ditch after night out
William Brown died at the scene.

Man, 49, arrested after boy, 7, killed in hit-and-run in Kent

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of last areas people can flee to

Fortnite has released a new collaboration with Lego

Lego joins forces with Fortnite to launch Minecraft rival

This is the heartwarming moment the Prince of Wales surprised a mum raising money in tribute to her late daughter.

Touching moment Prince William surprises woman on charity walk in tribute to daughter, 16, who took her own life
Rishi Sunak is fighting to keep the Tory party together

Brits could get a vote on Rwanda plan in national referendum, Tory MP tells LBC, as Sunak fights to keep party together
Boris Johnson spoke at the Covid inquiry again on Thursday

Ten things we learned from Boris Johnson's second day at the Covid inquiry

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince Harry told the High Court he and Meghan were 'forced' to leave the UK

‘The UK is my home and Meghan and I were forced to leave,’ Prince Harry says in High Court security battle
Anne Robinson has been secretly dating Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson secretly dating Camilla's ex Andrew Parker Bowles - and Queen 'knows about relationship'
Harry and Meghan will not attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding

Harry and Meghan say they were invited to 'wedding of the year' and not snubbed as they 'refuse to go over awkwardness'

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

