Rwandan refugees came to Britain while Government was arguing that east African nation was safe for migrants

27 January 2024, 23:57 | Updated: 28 January 2024, 00:02

Four Rwandans were granted refuge from the east African state despite the Government arguing that it is a safe country to send asylum seekers to.
Four Rwandans were granted refuge from the east African state despite the Government arguing that it is a safe country to send asylum seekers to. Picture: Gettyq

By Chay Quinn

Four Rwandans were granted refuge from the east African state despite the Government arguing that it is a safe country to send asylum seekers to.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The findings by the Observer newspaper come as Rishi Sunak pushes forward with legislation aimed at declaring the country a safe destination for asylum seekers.

The details of the cases are in addition to the six people who Home Office figures suggest had UK asylum applications approved between April 2022 and September 2023, according to the Observer.

The report threatens to undermine the Prime Minister's position that Kigali is "unequivocally" safe - an argument which is central to his plan to revive the Government's flagship asylum policy.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVES
The findings by the Observer newspaper come as Rishi Sunak pushes forward with legislation aimed at declaring the country a safe destination for asylum seekers. Picture: Getty

One of the Rwandans was a supporter of an opposition party led by Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, the Observer reported.

He was reportedly granted asylum on October 12, the day after the Government concluded a case in the Supreme Court arguing the country was safe.

Another said he sought refuge in Britain because he feared he would be targeted by the regime over a family member's suspected links to the opposition.

A Home Office letter dated October 17 last year reportedly accepted he had a "well-founded fear of persecution".

It comes ahead of a crunch week for Mr Sunak's Rwanda Bill, which aims to prevent further legal challenge to transferring asylum seekers to the east African nation, as it gets debated in the House of Lords.

The Supreme Court last year ruled against the Government's plan to send people who arrive in Britain via small boat crossings in the English Channel to Kigali.

In a bid to save the policy, Mr Sunak has introduced legislation seeking to enable Parliament itself to deem Rwanda safe, as well as updating a treaty with the country.

Guests Attend BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg Show in London
MPs on the right of the party largely backed down after speculation that the draft law could be torpedoed unless amendments were made, including to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to block a person's removal to the country. Picture: Getty

The Government says the new agreement guarantees that anyone sent to Kigali to claim asylum would not be transferred to a third country where they could be at risk - a principle known as non-refoulement.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister's Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its third reading in the Commons after he saw of a Tory rebellion which had sought to harden the legislation.

MPs on the right of the party largely backed down after speculation that the draft law could be torpedoed unless amendments were made, including to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to block a person's removal to the country.

But the Bill will face a stiff test in the Lords, where many peers have already expressed deep unease about the asylum plan.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "People from many different nationalities apply for asylum in the UK. This includes nationals from some of our closest European neighbours and other safe countries around the world.

"As part of our response to the Supreme Court's judgment, we have signed a treaty with Rwanda which makes clear that individuals relocated to Rwanda under the partnership will not be returned to an unsafe country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lucy Letby

Killer nurse Lucy Letby 'has keys to her own cell' while serving life for baby murder at plush private prison

British warships in the Red Sea can not carry missiles capable of destroying Houthi rebel bases - despite the Yemeni group continuing its campaign of strikes against civilian ships.

British warships do not have missiles to take out Houthi rebel bases in latest armed forces blow

Post Office chairman Henry Staunton has been sacked from his role by Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch - after weeks of public criticism of the company's handling of the Horizon IT scandal which saw sub-postmasters wrongly jailed.

Post Office chairman sacked by Business Sec Badenoch after 'rows' in wake of public outcry of Horizon scandal

Scene of double fatal shooting

Police name two teenage boys shot dead as they left high school

Germany Holocaust

Death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

Road blocked with pile of tyres

French farmers threaten to escalate protest and take their tractors to Paris

The fire looks set to collapse the building

Huge blaze engulfs four-storey building in major incident as structure now 'close to collapse'

Cardell Hayes

Man convicted of manslaughter over shooting of former NFL star in crash row

Kandice Barber's ex-husband has said he's cut all ties with her family.

Ex-husband of paedophile teacher Kandice Barber cuts all ties with her family as he says he’s ‘started new life’

Thousands, mostly women protesters, march in Nairobi, Kenya

Thousands protest in Kenya after at least 14 women killed in January

A charity chief has said the Jewish community have 'heavier hearts' this Holocaust Memorial Day.

‘We have heavier hearts’: Holocaust Memorial Day ‘very difficult’ due to rise in anti-Semitism, charity chief says

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air strike in Rafah

Air strike kills three Palestinians in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war continues

The UK has paused funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

UK pauses funding to UN relief agency over 'concerning' claims staff were involved in Hamas' attack on Israel

Farmers block the Saint-Arnoult highway toll with their tractors

French farmers vow to continue protesting despite government’s offer

CORRECTION Russia Warplane Crash

Ukraine says no evidence for Russia’s claim that POWs died in plane crash

Police have released footage of a man they want to identify.

Urgent manhunt launched after woman in her 20s ‘raped in London alleyway’ as CCTV released of man sought by police

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles is spending a second day in hospital after his surgery on Friday.

King Charles spends second day in hospital following successful prostate surgery

Alabama’s lethal injection chamber at Holman Correctional Facility

Alabama man shook violently during first nitrogen gas execution

Josef Fritzl has claimed he's a 'good father' in a letter.

Josef Fritzl claims he is a ‘good father’ in twisted apology letter after having seven children with daughter he raped
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan, left, and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi

Beijing steps up military pressure on Taiwan after US and China announce talks

Yemen's Houthi weaponized followers ride vehicles

Oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden after Houthi missile attack as UK warns it 'reserves right to respond'
Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE parent company after sex abuse lawsuit filed

Former police officer Jonathan Greentree believes he was attacked by Calocane a year before his deadly rampage

Ex-police officer believes he was assaulted by triple killer Valdo Calocane one year before deadly Nottingham attacks
Vince McMahon has resigned as executive chairman of TKO.

WWE founder Vince McMahon resigns after allegations of sex trafficking and defecating on female colleague’s head
F-16 fighter jet

US approves F-16 fighter jet sale after Turkey ratifies Sweden’s Nato membership

Brits must prepare for conscription within the next six years, an expert has said.

All Brits must brace for conscription ‘within six years’ unless Putin is defeated, expert warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is recovering fine after prostate treatment, Queen Camilla has said

King Charles 'doing well' after prostate surgery as Queen Camilla reveals 'he’s fine'

King Charles visited Kate in the London Clinic before undergoing his own procedure for an enlarged prostate

King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing an operation for his 'enlarged prostate'
King Charles is undergoing prostate treatment

What is an enlarged prostate and how will King Charles be treated?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit