Ryan Giggs due in court over assault and 'controlling or coercive behaviour' charges

By Will Taylor

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Greater Manchester Police has been authorised to charge the ex-footballer, who is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on April 28.

The CPS said he is charged with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and the charges come after reviewing evidence.

"A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised," the CPS added.

