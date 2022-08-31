Ryan Giggs faces possible retrial after jury fails to reach verdicts on domestic abuse charges

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Ryan Giggs is facing a possible retrial after a jury failed to reach verdicts in his domestic violence trial.

The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks.

However, after more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury of seven women and four men - having lost one juror to illness - failed to reach any verdicts.

It is now up to the prosecution to decide whether they want a retrial - but the judge said any future trial could be as far away as next June.

On Wednesday Judge Hilary Manley asked if the jury had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one had agreed.

The foreman of the jury answered: "No."

Asked if there was any "realistic prospect" of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: "No."

Judge Manley then thanked the jurors and discharged them.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial.

Mr Giggs was accused of being coercive and controlling towards, and assaulting, his former partner Kate Greville. Picture: Alamy

Jurors first went out to consider verdicts late on the afternoon of August 23.

The jury of 12 was later reduced to 11 after one juror went sick and was discharged.

Judge Manley on Tuesday gave the jury a majority direction, meaning they did not have to return unanimous verdicts agreed by all 11, but could return verdicts if a majority of 10-1 agreed.

They considered their deliberations for 22 hours and 59 minutes before they were brought back into court at 3.04pm on Wednesday.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former the Manchester United footballer at Minshull Street Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Judge Manley warned all the jurors not to discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.

She then turned to Giggs, who stood in the dock.

She told him he would be bailed until Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyers meet and make a decision on any future trial and a trial date is made.

He was released on bail until a mention hearing on September 7, which he has been excused from attending.

When a jury cannot agree on a verdict the usual practice is for the defendant to be tried again by a different jury.

Usually the prosecution will be given seven days to notify the court and the defence if they wish to proceed for a second time.

Judge Manley told Giggs: "I have permitted the prosecution a short period of time to consider their position.

"More will be clear in a week's time.

"In the meantime you may have bail on the same terms as hithertoo."

Mr Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied "losing control" and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville's sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.