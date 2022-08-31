Ryan Giggs faces possible retrial after jury fails to reach verdicts on domestic abuse charges

31 August 2022, 15:19 | Updated: 31 August 2022, 16:48

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial
The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Ryan Giggs is facing a possible retrial after a jury failed to reach verdicts in his domestic violence trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks.

However, after more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury of seven women and four men - having lost one juror to illness - failed to reach any verdicts.

It is now up to the prosecution to decide whether they want a retrial - but the judge said any future trial could be as far away as next June.

Read more: 'There's blood everywhere, she's in so much pain': 999 call played at Ryan Giggs trial

Read more: Ryan Giggs says he's never been faithful and 'can't resist' attractive women as he takes stand in assault trial

On Wednesday Judge Hilary Manley asked if the jury had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one had agreed.

The foreman of the jury answered: "No."

Asked if there was any "realistic prospect" of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: "No."

Judge Manley then thanked the jurors and discharged them.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial.

Mr Giggs was accused of being coercive and controlling towards, and assaulting, his former partner Kate Greville
Mr Giggs was accused of being coercive and controlling towards, and assaulting, his former partner Kate Greville. Picture: Alamy

Jurors first went out to consider verdicts late on the afternoon of August 23.

The jury of 12 was later reduced to 11 after one juror went sick and was discharged.

Judge Manley on Tuesday gave the jury a majority direction, meaning they did not have to return unanimous verdicts agreed by all 11, but could return verdicts if a majority of 10-1 agreed.

They considered their deliberations for 22 hours and 59 minutes before they were brought back into court at 3.04pm on Wednesday.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former the Manchester United footballer at Minshull Street Crown Court
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former the Manchester United footballer at Minshull Street Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Judge Manley warned all the jurors not to discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.

She then turned to Giggs, who stood in the dock.

She told him he would be bailed until Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyers meet and make a decision on any future trial and a trial date is made.

He was released on bail until a mention hearing on September 7, which he has been excused from attending.

Read more: Girl, 1, dies after being hit by 4 inch hailstone as horror storm injures 30 in Spain

Read more: Diana could have healed rift between William and Harry, mourners claim on 25th anniversary of her death

When a jury cannot agree on a verdict the usual practice is for the defendant to be tried again by a different jury.

Usually the prosecution will be given seven days to notify the court and the defence if they wish to proceed for a second time.

Judge Manley told Giggs: "I have permitted the prosecution a short period of time to consider their position.

"More will be clear in a week's time.

"In the meantime you may have bail on the same terms as hithertoo."

Mr Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied "losing control" and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville's sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation

Third person arrested after fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Oscar Pistorius to go to court seeking to force early prison release

Oscar Pistorius seeks early prison release in new legal battle to force parole hearing

Teen drug dealer jailed after 14 year old girl dies taking drugs he sold her

'Snapchat' drug dealer, 18, jailed after 14-year-old girl dies taking crystal MDMA at a sleepover

Tributes to Princess Diana have been left outside Kensington Palace on the 25th anniversary of her death

Diana could have healed rift between William and Harry, mourners claim on 25th anniversary of her death

"No snowflakes please!!" - Cheshire Pub's controversial recruitment ad

'No snowflakes please!!': Backlash as Cheshire pub post controversial recruitment ad

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a huge hail stone

Girl, 1, dies after being hit by 4 inch hailstone as horror storm injures 30 in Spain

Brit mum struck by lightning in Croatia in a coma and will be airlifted to UK

British mum struck by lightning in Croatia is in a coma will be airlifted to UK

The Queen will take Boris Johnson's resignation at Balmoral

Queen will stay at Balmoral and not return to London to appoint new Prime Minister amid mobility issues

Boris Johnson hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime' and defends police against 'too woke' claims

Boris Johnson shuts down claims police are 'too woke' as he hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime'

Shamima Begum and her two friends were smuggled into Syria.

Shamima Begum was 'smuggled into Syria by Canadian spy'

Three images of men have been released by police

Have-a-go hero chases down watch thieves to give owner back his timepiece after late night assault

Fastest food price rises since August 2008, fuelling 22% inflation fears

Fastest food price rises for 14 years fuel 22% inflation fears

A female officer was sexually assaulted at the Notting Hill carnival

'We need to say enough is enough': Two female police officers sexually assaulted during Notting Hill carnival

Another rail strike is on the way at the end of September

Fresh rail strike called for September as second union demands improvement on pay rise offer

LBC will be hosting the final Tory leadership hustings

The Final Countdown: Tory leadership hustings live on LBC

The Government should ensure forces get back to basics and ensure crime-fighting is tackled over fighting crime

Get police back to basics and make it clear they must focus on crime-fighting over 'woke' causes, Govt told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde, centre, speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, second left, at the Prague Congress Centre

EU to tighten travel rules for Russians but fails to find consensus on visa ban

Gas works

Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

A memorial plaque for the victims of the terrorist attack in Munich

Olympics attack victims’ families agree deal with Germany

Gorbachev and Putin

World leaders mourn Mikhail Gorbachev as rare figure who changed the world

Boxes at Mar-A-Lago

US Justice Department finds efforts to obstruct Trump investigation

Demonstrators hold banners with an image of former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras on them

Spain violated political rights of Catalan officials, say UN experts

Policemen at the scene of the crash

Dutch lorry crash death toll rises to seven

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the festivities in Bunol near Valencia

Spain’s Tomatina battle returns after pandemic hiatus

Fumio Kishida

Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida says ruling party will cut ties with Unification Church

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen watches soldiers operate equipment during a visit to a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan’s western coast

Taiwan fires warning shots at drones from China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns
NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London