Ryanair Irish Strike Action Blocked By Dublin High Court

21 August 2019, 12:24

Ryanair strike action has been blocked in Dublin
Ryanair strike action has been blocked in Dublin. Picture: PA

A Ryanair pilot strike that was expected to begin tomorrow has been halted by the High Court in Dublin, meaning flights from Irish airports will no longer be disrupted. A decision will be made soon at a London court about UK pilots.

Ryanair pilots had planned strike walkouts from 0001 on 22nd August until 2359 on 23rd August.

The airline has sought an injunction to prevent members of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) participating in the planned walkout.

At the High Court in Dublin, Ryanair was granted a last-ditch injunction to prevent the 48-hour stoppage planned for Thursday and Friday.

A London court is still hearing an urgent attempt by the airline to block a much larger strike by British pilots. A judgement at that hearing is expected imminently.

Passengers have been kept in the dark about whether or not scheduled flights would go ahead.

In a tweet, Ryanair welcomed the judgement from the Irish court. It said all Ryanair flights from Irish airports would now take off as normal.

Barrister Paul Gott QC, who is leading Ryanair's legal team, told the judge, in a written case outline, that strike action could be "enormously disruptive".

He said Ryanair would suffer "significant reputational" damage.

Mr Gott said BALPA had refused an invite to suspend strike action and that Ryanair had no "realistic alternative" but to ask for a "restraining" order.

Barrister Andrew Burns QC, who is leading BALPA's legal team, said, in a written case outline, that Ryanair's application should be dismissed.

