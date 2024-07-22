Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

Declining profits are set to force Ryanair to cut ticket prices. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Budget airline Ryanair is set to slash ticket prices this summer after profits fell by almost 50%.

Cash-conscious travellers taking fewer trips and the timing of this year’s Easter school holidays hit Ryanair’s earnings, the company said.

Profits declined to £338m in the three months to 30 June when compared with the same period in 2023.

Passenger fairs also fell by 15% in this time, with the airline planning more discounts in the weeks and months to come.

"Fares are now moving materially lower than the prior year and pricing... continues to deteriorate," Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said, announcing the company’s latest financial results.

These results mean Ryanair now expects ticket costs between July and September to be "materially lower" when compared to 2023, rather than "flat to modestly up" as previous predictions indicated.

Chief financial officer Neil Sorahan added customers are being more “frugal” this summer and are “pushing back” against increasing costs.

