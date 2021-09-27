Sabina Nessa: Man charged with murder of primary school teacher

Sabina Nessa was found dead earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has been charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed while walking to meet a friend at a pub in London.

Police said Koci Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, has been charged with her murder.

He was arrested in the seaside town in the early hours of Sunday, and a light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized in a leafy residential street around half a mile away.

He will appear before Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Ms Nessa was attacked while walking to The Depot bar in Kidbrooke, just a short walk from her home, on September 17.

The 28-year-old's body was found by a member of the public covered in leaves in Cator Park nearly 24 hours later.

People attend a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke. Picture: Alamy

She taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, also south-east London.

On Friday, hundreds of people - including her sister - gathered for a candlelit vigil organised in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, in her memory.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Ms Nessa's sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.

She said: "Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can't get out of it - our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

"No family should go through what we are going through."