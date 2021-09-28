Breaking News

Sabina Nessa: Man, 36, appears in court charged with school teacher's murder

28 September 2021, 12:43

The primary school teacher who was found dead in south east London earlier this month
The primary school teacher who was found dead in south east London earlier this month. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa.

Delivery driver Koci Selamaj, 36, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of the 28-year-old in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on September 17.

Selamaj, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and grey jogging bottoms.

He was asked to confirm his name, address and date of birth by the legal advisor.

Following the proceedings through an Albanian interpreter, Selamaj looked straight ahead during a brief hearing on Tuesday.

After being asked for an indication of plea by the judge, Selamaj's solicitor Aidan Harvey said the 36-year-old intended to plead not guilty.

Ms Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on her way to meet a friend at a pub near her home.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

Selamaj is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday and will be asked to enter a plea at the same court on October 26.

District Judge Denis Brennan remanded Selamaj in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

