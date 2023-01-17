Sacked Cardiff City boss consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job in touching video

A video posted to social media shows the touching moment sacked Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson was consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job as manager. Picture: Getty / Instagram/keepme4ever_thehudsonlife

By Chris Samuel

A video posted to social media shows the touching moment sacked Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson was consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job as manager.

Hudson's time at the helm of the Welsh club came to an end on Saturday, after a 1-1 draw at home to Wigan left the club winless in nine games.

The 40-year-old took over from Steve Morison on a temporary basis in September and was put in charge on a permanent basis in November.

Husdon's wife Marie-Louise, with whom he has three children, posted a video to social media showing the heartwarming moment his kids comforted him after telling them he had lost his job.

The first part of the video shows his children's excited reaction after Hudson informed he'd got the call from the Championship to go back as an assistant manager, with one saying he was going to "tell all his friends" before hugging his him.

Read more: Home Office staff 'advised to void referring to colleagues as 'mate'' in gender identity presentation

Read more: Devastated family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison 'grappling to understand' what happened

But in the second half of the clip, Hudson is shown telling his kids he was no longer the at the helm and that they would pack up that night and then head home together.

Mark Hudson on the touchline during his time as Cardiff City manager. Picture: Getty

Both of his sons ran to embrace him after he revealed the news. Husdon is heard telling them, "don't worry, that's football."

Marie-Louise wrote a moving message in the caption alongside the video that reads: "I’ve debated over whether to post this video or not, it’s personal, it’s raw, it’s a high and a gutting low.

"It’s very easy to just post the highs, the perfect parts of your life on social media, but that’s not real life. It’s also a side to football (unless you are in the football world) you won’t ever see.

"Mark's chapter at Cardiff has ended and we are gutted. This video shows the time Mark got offered a position at Cardiff and what an opportunity that was.

"A chance to go back to the place we call home (and will always call home) and place where we hold so many precious memories, a place that we have friends that are family, the city our boys were born in, the place that gave us peace after tragedy.

"Some may ask why I have recorded the last video but I wanted to record it for the boys, for Mark, to show them when they are older and also to show how much this opportunity meant to us as a family.

"Football can test you to your limits, test your relationship, take you away from your family but as always we will do this journey together. We will always be Mark's number one supporters and we are so proud of everything he accomplished so far.

She added: "As Mark said “That’s football”. It’s a rollercoaster and one that we will ride for years to come. Thank you to everyone that has supported us."