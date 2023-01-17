Sacked Cardiff City boss consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job in touching video

17 January 2023, 22:50

A video posted to social media shows the touching moment sacked Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson was consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job as manager.
A video posted to social media shows the touching moment sacked Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson was consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job as manager. Picture: Getty / Instagram/keepme4ever_thehudsonlife

By Chris Samuel

A video posted to social media shows the touching moment sacked Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson was consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job as manager.

Hudson's time at the helm of the Welsh club came to an end on Saturday, after a 1-1 draw at home to Wigan left the club winless in nine games.

The 40-year-old took over from Steve Morison on a temporary basis in September and was put in charge on a permanent basis in November.

Husdon's wife Marie-Louise, with whom he has three children, posted a video to social media showing the heartwarming moment his kids comforted him after telling them he had lost his job.

The first part of the video shows his children's excited reaction after Hudson informed he'd got the call from the Championship to go back as an assistant manager, with one saying he was going to "tell all his friends" before hugging his him.

Read more: Home Office staff 'advised to void referring to colleagues as 'mate'' in gender identity presentation

Read more: Devastated family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison 'grappling to understand' what happened

But in the second half of the clip, Hudson is shown telling his kids he was no longer the at the helm and that they would pack up that night and then head home together.

Mark Hudson on the touchline during his time as Cardiff City manager.
Mark Hudson on the touchline during his time as Cardiff City manager. Picture: Getty

Both of his sons ran to embrace him after he revealed the news. Husdon is heard telling them, "don't worry, that's football."

Marie-Louise wrote a moving message in the caption alongside the video that reads: "I’ve debated over whether to post this video or not, it’s personal, it’s raw, it’s a high and a gutting low.

"It’s very easy to just post the highs, the perfect parts of your life on social media, but that’s not real life. It’s also a side to football (unless you are in the football world) you won’t ever see.

"Mark's chapter at Cardiff has ended and we are gutted. This video shows the time Mark got offered a position at Cardiff and what an opportunity that was.

"A chance to go back to the place we call home (and will always call home) and place where we hold so many precious memories, a place that we have friends that are family, the city our boys were born in, the place that gave us peace after tragedy.

"Some may ask why I have recorded the last video but I wanted to record it for the boys, for Mark, to show them when they are older and also to show how much this opportunity meant to us as a family.

"Football can test you to your limits, test your relationship, take you away from your family but as always we will do this journey together. We will always be Mark's number one supporters and we are so proud of everything he accomplished so far.

She added: "As Mark said “That’s football”. It’s a rollercoaster and one that we will ride for years to come. Thank you to everyone that has supported us."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy

Adult film star Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape

Home Office staff have reportedly been advised to be careful about their use of pronouns when addressing colleagues, and avoid using words such as “homosexuality” and“mate”.

Home Office staff 'advised to void referring to colleagues as 'mate'' in gender identity presentation

The Graham Norton Show – London

Jeremy Renner says he is home from hospital after snow plough accident

Biden

White House defends delayed classified document disclosure

The family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison have spoken of their devastation over the tragedy and say they're 'grappling to understand' what happened.

Devastated family of Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison 'grappling to understand' what happened

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzera

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

A day of action threatens to cause mass disruption in Britain on February 1

Warning of mass disruption as rail, school and Govt unions call strikes for same day and threaten to bring UK to a halt

World-leading public health expert Sir Michael Marmont called the UK's cost-of-living crisis a "humanitarian catastrophe" and said the current system is "not working" for society's poorest.

Cost-of-living crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe' and system is 'not working' for poorest, leading public health expert warns
Sally Field

Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

Ramsdale was attacked by a fan during the North London derby

Football fan, 35, charged with attacking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during North London derby

Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

Greta Thunberg was hauled off by officers

Greta Thunberg detained by police during protests over coal mine at German village

Oscars Shortlist

Taylor Swift’s guitar and Eminem’s trainers to be sold at US charity auction

Researchers inspect a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo

Norwegian archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

The misconduct hearing took place at Newcastle's Middle Engine Lane Police Station

Police constable who had sex whilst on duty in his marked van outside supermarket is sacked for misconduct

The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds

Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed after being hit by a car on the school run as two arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Switzerland Davos Forum

Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

Kevin Spacey thanked the Italian awards show for honouring him

Kevin Spacey thanks awards do for 'having the balls' to give him lifetime achievement gong despite sex assault charges
Madonna announcing 'the biggest world tour of her career' to celebrate 40 year anniversary

Madonna 'to embark on biggest world tour she's ever done' to celebrate 40th anniversary

Norway Russia Wagner Group

Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’

The stabbings happened around Harlesden station

Double stabbing at Tube station as section of Bakerloo line suspended

Suella Braverman fears more cases like David Carrick's will emerge

Braverman fears more 'shocking cases' of criminal cops will be found as forces 'double down on hunt for David Carricks'
Prior to the inquest, Hannah's mother regularly posted updates to crowdfunding site Crowd Justice to raise awareness of her daughter's case.

Missing woman drowned after driving Mini 200 miles into an icy lake a year after being 'raped by a work colleague'
The birthday celebrations before the attack

Heartbreaking video shows happy Ukrainian family's birthday party before apartment block is blown up by Russians
Prince Harry's revelation of how many Taliban he killed has been used by Iran to justify an execution

Iran uses Harry's admission about killing 25 Taliban fighters as justification for executing British dual citizen
Nepal Plane Crash

Funerals held of Nepal plane crash victims as data recorder sent to France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit