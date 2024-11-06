Sadiq Khan says 'progress is not inevitable' as he hits out Donald Trump after election win

Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners will be waking up “fearful” today as he refused to congratulate Donald Trump on his election win.

In a move that could spark divisions within the Labour party, Mr Khan declared “London is - and will always be - for everyone” as he hit out at the president-elect.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer said the UK-US special relationship will "continue to prosper" following Donald Trump's "historic election victory".

Hitting out at Mr Trump, Mr Khan said: "I know that many Londoners will be anxious about the outcome of the US presidential election.

"Many will be fearful about what it will mean for democracy and for women's rights, or how the result impacts the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine.

"Others will be worried about the future of Nato or tackling the climate crisis."

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach. Picture: Getty

He added: "London is - and will always be - for everyone" and "we will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro-human rights".

He continued: "The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable.

"But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever - re-committing to building a world where racism and hatred is rejected, the fundamental rights of women and girls are upheld, and where we continue to tackle the crisis of climate change head on."

Mr Khan’s feud with the newly elected US president began during Mr Trump’s first term, when the hard-right Republican banned Muslims from entering the United States.

The Labour party top brass spent Wednesday morning congratulating Mr Trump on his election win, with Britain’s ruling party laying the foundations for a working relationship with the president-elect.

The Prime Minister said: "Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."

While Foreign Secretary David Lamny, who had previously referred to Trump as a “Neo-Nazi sociopath”, said: "The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years.

"We look forward to working with you and @JDVance in the years ahead."