Kids as young as 4 'should receive misogyny lessons to tackle violence against women'

14 March 2022, 08:33 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 08:55

By Emma Soteriou

Children as young as four should receive misogyny lessons to tackle male violence against women, Sadiq Khan has said.

It comes as the Mayor of London has launched a campaign to challenge sexist attitudes and inappropriate behaviours and to urge men to take a stand against misogyny.

Football clubs in London have pledged their support for the campaign and will install posters and graphics across their stadiums.

The hard-hitting campaign – backed by the clubs - carries the message: "Male violence against women and girls starts with words. If you see it happening, have a word with yourself, then your mates."

It follows the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard last year as well as the suspected murder-suicide of Gracie Spinks, and the deaths of police community support officer Julia James and teacher Sabina Nessa.

Patrick Vieira and Byron Webster have backed the mayor's campaign.
Patrick Vieira and Byron Webster have backed the mayor's campaign. Picture: Mayor of London

This ambitious campaign is part of the Mayor’s refreshed strategy for tackling all forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG), with the newly updated strategy due to be published in the coming weeks.

Speaking alongside Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira at the south London club's Selhurst Park stadium, Mr Khan said: "In London and across the country we are facing an epidemic of violence against women and girls, committed by men. This must unsettle us all and force us to take a long hard look at ourselves.

"As men, we need to be reflecting on the way we view, treat and talk about women. That’s why this new campaign is about talking directly to men and boys to get the message across that words matter and that there’s a link between misogyny and violence. 

"I want all of us to be challenging sexism and misogyny - whether it’s on the streets or online in a group chat, at home or in the pub – because we all have a responsibility to raise our voices to prevent violence and to help keep women and girls safe.

"Male violence against women and girls can start with words. If you see it happening, have a word with yourself, then your mates.

"It's time we kick these rotten attitudes and behaviours out of our city and society for good."

Sadiq Khan has launched a campaign to challenge sexist attitudes and inappropriate behaviours
Sadiq Khan has launched a campaign to challenge sexist attitudes and inappropriate behaviours. Picture: Mayor of London

Explaining why he had decided to launch the campaign, Mr Khan said: "Many women across our country, including in London, don't go out at certain times of the day because they're worried for their safety, they wear different footwear because they need to run quickly if they're being chased, and there are certain parts of our city they don't go to.

"That can't be right in the most progressive, greatest city in the world.

"We've got to start in primary schools in relation to relationship education for boys. What is a healthy relationship? What is appropriate and inappropriate attitudes and behaviour?

"Going towards making misogyny a hate crime, making the sexual harassment of women in a public place a criminal offence, making sure there's zero tolerance towards inappropriate behaviour and attitudes.

"And the reality is often inappropriate attitudes can lead to inappropriate behaviour that can lead to violence. That's why it's so important to take action."

The posters will appear at London's top football and rugby clubs
The posters will appear at London's top football and rugby clubs. Picture: Mayor of London

Dr Akima Thomas OBE, Clinical Director and Co-Founder of Women and Girls Network (WGN) said: "We welcome the Mayor’s vision for holding men directly to account for the perpetuation of VAWG, through a committed intention to address and dismantle the social and cultural norms which permit, sanctify and legitimizes male violence towards women and girls.

"For too long, the focus of explanations for VAWG have centred on the attitudes and behaviours of women and girls, turning the lens to focus and challenge male privilege and entitlement disrupts the harm of VAWG at its source and will drive meaningful structurally embedded change to create a legacy for a fair and just society."

