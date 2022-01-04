Cannabis, ketamine and speed to be 'decriminalised' in London pilot by Sadiq Khan

By Sophie Barnett

Police will not pursue charges for Class B drugs in some parts of London as part of a pilot scheme, with plans to end the prosecution of young people caught with cannabis.

Mr Khan's scheme will allow under-25s caught with Class B drugs - such as cannabis, ketamine and speed - to be offered awareness classes or counselling and avoid arrest.

His pilot scheme will reportedly include the London boroughs of Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley, and is expected to be announced later this month.

Similar trials have already been undertaken in Somerset, Durham and the West Midlands, with police officers told not to arrest young people caught with cannabis, ketamine or speed.

Although carrying the drugs would technically remain illegal, the Metropolitan Police is understood to have agreed that officers will not pursue drug charges against people caught in the three boroughs in south London participating in the scheme.

Instead, under a process known as “diversion”, young people will instead be offered a course to educate them on the dangers of drug use, similar to that offered to motorists who have been caught speeding.

Youth workers, rather than the police, will lead the rehabilitation process, with under-25s also offered counselling if necessary.

The results of this limited pilot would be subject to a robust evaluation prior to any further roll-out.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The Mayor firmly believes that drug use, and its related crimes, are preventable and not inevitable. That is why his approaches to tackling these issues are rooted in deterrence and early intervention.

“City Hall is working closely with community groups across London, providing them with the resources they need to tackle poverty, alienation and a lack of opportunity so that they can help bring about lasting change in their local area.

“A core focus of this work is investigating various ways in which young people can be diverted away from low-level drug use by being better informed about its harm, and MOPAC is actively involved in discussions around this scheme.

“We know that we’ll never be able to simply arrest our way out of the problem, which is why we continue to work on schemes that provide young people with support and education, rather than simply putting them through the criminal justice system – with the aim of diverting them away from drug use and crime for good.”

During his last election campaign, Mr Khan pledged to set up a London Drugs Commission to review whether cannabis possession should be decriminalised.

However, under the plans presented to his police and crime team, The Telegraph reported that the amnesty may extend to all Class B drugs, which would also effectively decriminalise ketamine and amphetamines, known as “speed”.

Back in December, Boris Johnson outlined his 10-year drug strategy, pledging to break up 2,000 "county lines" drugs gangs in a £300 million drive to rid the country's streets of illegal narcotics.

The 10-year plan for England and Wales includes more drug testing on arrest, with police encouraged to direct individuals who test positive towards treatment or other relevant options.

Under the plans, judges will be given the power to order drugs tests on offenders serving community sentences for drugs-related crimes, with the prospect of jail if they test positive.