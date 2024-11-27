Exclusive

Sadiq Khan 'wholeheartedly welcomes' plans to make privately-owned e-scooters legal on roads

By Guy Stewart

The Mayor of London has told LBC he backs government plans to legalise the use of privately-owned e-scooters on public roads.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It came after Transport Secretary Louise Haigh indicated the government would look to update the laws and introduce fresh regulations.

It is currently illegal to use any e-scooter in public which is not part of a government-backed rental scheme, despite them being a common sight in towns and cities.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was “crazy” there were no regulations, and he “wholeheartedly” welcomed the Government “finally taking action”.

He told LBC: “There's no regulation around e-scooters in relation to speed limits, in relation to helmets, in relation to where they can go and they can't go.

Read more: The e-scooter experiment has failed - it’s time to ban these death traps

Read more: 'My best friend was killed in an e-scooter crash - I'm urging the government not to legalise them for use on roads'

Private e-scooters are currently illegal to ride on the road. Picture: Alamy

“Now look, the Government said they're going to regulate this area, bringing in laws. We'll be responding to the Government to make sure these laws are fit for purpose.

“I know the importance of micro-mobility, but also I know the concerns and anxiety, particularly older people have, parents have, in relation to danger. We're going to make sure any regulation, any laws, are fit for purpose.”

According to government figures there were 1,402 e-scooter collisions in 2022, and 12 people died in e-scooter crashes in the same year.

Video shows e-scooter explode into flames in kitchen

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade urged people to be wary of dodgy e-scooters being sold this Christmas, with fears around the risk of house fires.

The government previously launched a “Buy Safe, Be Safe” campaign, which warned against buying e-bikes and e-scooters from “rogue online sellers”.

Mr Khan told LBC only updated laws could make the use of e-scooters safer for the public.

He said: “It's really important we recognise this lack of laws is leading to situations where criminals have taken advantage of this.

“I've spoken to the police who've told me about e-scooters going at huge speeds and phone snatchers using them. Regulation will make it easier for the police to enforce those who break the laws.”

Asked by the Commons' Transport Select Committee in November if she plans to introduce legislation regulating the use of e-scooters, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh replied: "We've not got parliamentary time in this session or a relevant Bill that could be used to regulate e-scooters, but we will look to legislate, absolutely.

"It's clearly required. It's not good enough that it's been left in this situation for too long.”