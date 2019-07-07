Sajid Javid Backs Boris Johnson For Tory Leadership

Sajid Javid has announced he is backing Boris Johnson in the Conservative leadership race.

The Home Secretary, who was eliminated in earlier voting, says the former Mayor of London is "better placed to deliver what we need to do at this critical time".

Mr Johnson has insisted he's not bluffing over his commitment to take the UK out of the EU on October 31st, with or without a deal.

His challenger, Jeremy Hunt, says he is also prepared to leave without a deal, but warns it would not be the most secure way of guaranteeing Brexit because MPs would try to block it.

