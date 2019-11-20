Sam Gyimah wouldn't comment on the prospect of Jo Swinson becoming Prime Minister

20 November 2019, 21:08 | Updated: 20 November 2019, 21:11

When asked if Jo Swinson has a chance of being Prime Minister, Sam Gyimah said "we don't know what the precise arithmetic will be".

In Election Calls with Eddie Mair, Liberal Democrat Sam Gyimah was asked if he thought his leader Jo Swinson could be the next Prime Minister in number 10.

The former Conservative MP said that he wouldn't "be deciding yet" on who the next Prime Minister may be.

Sam Gyimah and Jo Swinson
Sam Gyimah and Jo Swinson. Picture: PA

Eddie Mair went on to joke "there's as much chance of Jo Swinson becoming Prime Minister after the election as there is of Elvis coming back and marrying Shergar".

The Liberal Democrat member laughed but said he could see two extremes with the outcome "a hard Brexit Conservative government or a hard left Labour government."

Gyimah added, "If you want sensible pragmatic policies that are in the middle and that represent an open and tolerant Britain, the Liberal Democrats are the party to vote for."


Comments

Loading...

Latest News

America gripped as Andrew's offer shifts focus to Epstein's victims

Facebook posts with the word 'vote' blocked after leaders' TV election debate

General election: Jo Swinson brands Boris Johnson serial liar at Liberal Democrat manifesto launch
Prince Andrew has retired from public duties for the "foreseeable future"

Prince Andrew to step back from public duties after ‘car crash’ interview

Extinction Rebellion co-founder calls Holocaust 'just another f***ery in human history'

The News Explained

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the likelihood of a Remain alliance

ANALYSIS: Theo Usherwood explains the likelihood of a Remain alliance