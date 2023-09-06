Sara Sharif 'so badly injured her own mother did not recognise her at the mortuary'

Sara Sharif's mother said she could not recognise her 10-year-old daughter at the mortuary. Picture: Handout/Polish TV

By Will Taylor

Sara Sharif was so badly injured her own mother could not recognise her in the mortuary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 10-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Woking as police try to track down her father and two others as they investigate her suspected murder.

A post-mortem found Sara suffered "multiple and extensive injuries" which were probably "caused over a sustained and extended period of time" and while a cause of death could not be given, hear death was likely "unnatural".

Olga Sharif, her mother, said: "One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised.

"Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like."

Sara Sharif was so badly injured her mother struggled to recognise her. Picture: Handout

Olga Sharif said she struggled to recognise her badly injured daughter's body. Picture: TVN/Ugawa!

Surrey Police want to find her father, Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik, and say they want to speak to them as part of the investigation.

Olga told Polish TV she and Urfan separated in 2015 and Sara and her older brother lived with her until 2019, when a family court ruled they should live with their father.

She retained equal rights over the children, but while she was initially able to see the children regularly she was told by their stepmother they did not want to see her anymore.

Read more: Sara Sharif's dad and stepmum say they are 'willing to co-operate with UK authorities' in first contact since her death

"It's not normal that once the children were happy, and arguing about who would talk to Mum first, and then the kids don't even want to talk to me on the phone and are calling me the worst names," Olga said.

Urfan flew to Pakistan before Sara's body was found on August 10.

Sara Shariff: Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool say they are willing to cooperate with UK authorities

In a newly-released video, Batool said: "Firstly, I would like to talk about Sara. Sara's death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on."

She claimed Pakistani police, who are working to find the trio, have been raiding the family's homes in a campaign of harassment.

Read more: Sara Sharif’s father requested ‘urgent one-way flights’ to Pakistan hours before reporting daughter's death to police

"All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety," Batool complained.

"The kids are unable to attend school as they're afraid to leave the house. No one is leaving the house.

"The groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear for safety.

"Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court."