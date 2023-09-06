Sara Sharif 'so badly injured her own mother did not recognise her at the mortuary'

6 September 2023, 13:22

Sara Sharif's mother said she could not recognise her 10-year-old daughter at the mortuary
Sara Sharif's mother said she could not recognise her 10-year-old daughter at the mortuary. Picture: Handout/Polish TV

By Will Taylor

Sara Sharif was so badly injured her own mother could not recognise her in the mortuary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 10-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Woking as police try to track down her father and two others as they investigate her suspected murder.

A post-mortem found Sara suffered "multiple and extensive injuries" which were probably "caused over a sustained and extended period of time" and while a cause of death could not be given, hear death was likely "unnatural".

Olga Sharif, her mother, said: "One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised.

"Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like."

Sara Sharif was so badly injured her mother struggled to recognise her
Sara Sharif was so badly injured her mother struggled to recognise her. Picture: Handout
Olga Sharif said she struggled to recognise her badly injured daughter's body
Olga Sharif said she struggled to recognise her badly injured daughter's body. Picture: TVN/Ugawa!

Surrey Police want to find her father, Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik, and say they want to speak to them as part of the investigation.

Olga told Polish TV she and Urfan separated in 2015 and Sara and her older brother lived with her until 2019, when a family court ruled they should live with their father.

She retained equal rights over the children, but while she was initially able to see the children regularly she was told by their stepmother they did not want to see her anymore.

Read more: Sara Sharif's dad and stepmum say they are 'willing to co-operate with UK authorities' in first contact since her death

"It's not normal that once the children were happy, and arguing about who would talk to Mum first, and then the kids don't even want to talk to me on the phone and are calling me the worst names," Olga said.

Urfan flew to Pakistan before Sara's body was found on August 10.

Sara Shariff: Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool say they are willing to cooperate with UK authorities

In a newly-released video, Batool said: "Firstly, I would like to talk about Sara. Sara's death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on."

She claimed Pakistani police, who are working to find the trio, have been raiding the family's homes in a campaign of harassment.

Read more: Sara Sharif’s father requested ‘urgent one-way flights’ to Pakistan hours before reporting daughter's death to police

"All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety," Batool complained.

"The kids are unable to attend school as they're afraid to leave the house. No one is leaving the house.

"The groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear for safety.

"Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vehicles left scattered during floods after heavy rain in Istanbul

Death toll rises from fierce storms and flooding across Europe

Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA after kissing Jenni Hermoso

Spain's Jenni Hermoso files sexual assault complaint against suspended FA boss Luis Rubiales after World Cup kiss

Roku logo

Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

Russian shelling in Ukrainian city kills 16 and wounds dozens amid Blinken visit

Leo the cat

Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into swollen river

Antony has been accused of being violent to his ex Gabriela Cavallin, claims he vehemently denies

Man United break silence after Antony's ex-girlfriend accuses him of headbutting her and damaging breast implant

Harris Wolobah died after trying the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

Teenager dies after eating dangerously spicy tortilla while doing viral 'One Chip Challenge'

Stricken F1 legend Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' according to his friend

Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' his friend reveals in tragic update

The man was arrested after his journey was intercepted.

Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel arrested after standoff

A delegate walks in front of a mural outside the convention centre in Nairobi hosting the Africa Climate Summit

African Climate Summit urges world leaders to back global tax on fossil fuels

Live
Temperatures are expected to soar to 32C

Live weather updates: Heatwave brings soaring temperatures across UK

Four Roman-era swords and a javelin head were found during a recent excavation in a cave near the Dead Sea

Four Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave in Israel

Two construction workers have been arrested for smashing a hole in the Great Wall of China

Great Wall of China damaged 'irreversibly' after workers smash 'big gap' in ancient landmark to create a shortcut

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer faced off with each other at PMQs

Sunak accused of 'cowboy' approach to concrete crisis at ill-tempered PMQs as full list of affected schools released

Suspect charged in Japan bomb attack

Suspect in explosives attack on Japan’s PM indicted on attempted murder charge

Antony Blinken and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visiting a cemetery in Kyiv

Blinken visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine’s bid to push out Russian forces

Latest News

See more Latest News

Feargal Sharkey speaks about his near-death experience

How Britain's filthy rivers left me 24 hours from death by Feargal Sharkey

Grant Shapps was appointed defence secretary last week

New defence secretary Grant Shapps confuses RAF with Royal Navy on second week of job while speaking to LBC
Sir Mark Rowley said the Met isn't recruiting enough police

Met police losing more officers than it is recruiting, says Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

The Department for Education published the full list on Wednesday.

Full list of schools in England affected by unsafe concrete published by government

Linda Evangelista has spoken of her breast cancer diagnosis

Supermodel Linda Evangelista reveals she secretly underwent a double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnosis
A smartphone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger

Tech giants branded online ‘gatekeepers’ in next phase of EU’s digital crackdown

More than 50 Wilko stores will be closed next week

Full list of 52 Wilko stores closing next week - is your local affected?

A cyclist tops a hill on a hot day at sunset

Meteorologists say this summer was hottest on record in Northern Hemisphere

The gig will take place at the O2 arena in London in February

The 1975 set to headline world's first 'carbon-removed' concert at O2 Arena in London

Venice is going to start charging tourists to enter the city centre

‘Theme park’ accusations as Venice makes tourists pay for entry tickets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic
Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit