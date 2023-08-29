Sara Sharif's cause of death 'undetermined' - but is 'likely to be unnatural'

29 August 2023, 13:25

Sara Sharif's body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking
Sara Sharif's body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking. Picture: Surrey Police

By Emma Soteriou

The cause of death of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her Surrey home has not been determined but is unlikely to be "unnatural".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sara Sharif's body was found at a property in Woking after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, on August 10.

The cause of death is "not yet ascertained" but is likely to be "unnatural", an inquest opening into her death at Surrey Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday.

Coroner Simon Wickens offered his "sincere condolences" to all those "touched by Sara's short life".

He confirmed that she was born in Slough, Berkshire, on January 11 2013, before adjourning inquest proceedings until February 29 next year to allow Surrey Police to carry out their investigations.

Read more: Sara Sharif's father and two others wanted in global manhunt are always one step ahead, Pakistani police complain

Read more: Handwritten note names killer of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

Urfan Sharif, Sara's father.
Urfan Sharif, Sara's father. Picture: Surrey Police

Police are continuing to carry out an international manhunt for Sara's father, stepmother and uncle who are believed to have fled to Islamabad the day before the youngster's body was discovered.

Surrey Police are appealing for information to help them piece together a picture of Sara's lifestyle prior to her death.

Beinash Batool, Sara's stepmother
Beinash Batool, Sara's stepmother. Picture: Surrey Police

They widened the timescale of their investigation after the post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.

Sara's mother, Olga Sharif, is being supported by specialist officers.

Faisal Malik, Sara's uncle
Faisal Malik, Sara's uncle. Picture: Surrey Police

Anyone with information can get in contact with police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Unison.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Hardliner Arrested

Russian hard-line nationalist to stay in prison after accusing Putin of weakness

Wilko could be saved from falling into administration

Can Wilko be saved? Redundancies paused as last-minute bids come in to rescue retailer

The officer was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton

Tens of thousands raised for hero cop seriously injured when he was hit by a train as he saved distressed man

Pope Francis

Vatican seeks to calm outrage over Pope’s praise for Russia’s imperial past

A militia fighter in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia

At least 183 killed in unrest in Ethiopia’s Amhara region since July, says UN

Toyota's Motomachi plant

All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems

Downing Street was not drawn on speculation a French airline's error was to blame for air traffic control havoc

No10 says 'wait for investigation' after suggestions French airline's error led to UK air traffic control chaos

Latif Khoosa, a member of Imran Khan's legal team, leaves Islamabad High Court

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s corruption conviction and jail sentence

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Putin not planning to attend funeral of Wagner chief Prigozhin, says Kremlin

A drone equipped with thermal imaging cameras patrols over Kavouri beach and woodland, in southern Athens

Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece burns for 11th day

Sadiq Khan has expanded Ulez to cover all of London

Sadiq Khan denies Ulez is a cash grab as it expands to cover all of London and furious protesters descend on No10

TFL website crashes on the morning of Ulez expansion.

TfL website crashes on morning of ULEZ expansion, leaving many London drivers waiting to see if their car is compliant

Guy Goma became an internet sensation overnight

Man who became internet sensation after BBC mistakenly interviewed him live on TV plans to sue corporation

Residents of Tampa in Florida stock up on sandbags

Storm surges forecast for Florida Gulf Coast as Idalia strengthens to hurricane

Inflation has fallen for fresh food products

Fresh food price inflation slows in boost for shoppers amid cost of living crisis

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng

Chinese official tells US commerce secretary he is ready to improve co-operation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nadine Dorries has formally quit as MP nearly three months after announcing her intentions to resign.

Nadine Dorries formally quits as Tory MP more than two months after announcing plans to resign with 'immediate effect'
Erin Patterson insisted she ate the same meal that killed three others and left another fighting for his life

Toxicologist reveals horrific final moments of guests who ate beef wellington meal 'containing death cap mushroom'
Medics discovered an 8cm worm in the woman's brain.

Parasitic 8cm-long worm found ‘alive and wriggling’ in woman’s brain after months of ‘depression and forgetfulness’
A parasite in a specimen jar

Surgeon probing Australian woman’s mystery symptoms finds live worm in her brain

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un says North Korea must be ready for US-led invasion plots

Chris Packham has been reported to the police

Chris Packham reported to police for sniffing wild goshawk chicks live on TV

Residents of the Ulez-free street are being offered hefty sums for parking space.

Drivers offer residents of ULEZ-free road ‘£100 a month’ to use their driveways in bid to dodge fees
Simon Calder anticipated the disruption will start to clear up on Wednesday

Air traffic control chaos cancels 250,000 passengers' flights but disruption set to ease on Wednesday
Susan Hall was speaking to LBC's NIck Ferrari about the Notting Hill Carnival

'Move it to a park': Tory Mayor candidate says move 'dangerous' Notting Hill Carnival to 'easier to police' location
Scooter destroyed in wildfire

Greece reinforces firefighters as massive wildfire shows no sign of abating

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit