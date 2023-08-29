Sara Sharif's cause of death 'undetermined' - but is 'likely to be unnatural'

Sara Sharif's body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking. Picture: Surrey Police

By Emma Soteriou

The cause of death of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her Surrey home has not been determined but is unlikely to be "unnatural".

Sara Sharif's body was found at a property in Woking after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, on August 10.

The cause of death is "not yet ascertained" but is likely to be "unnatural", an inquest opening into her death at Surrey Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday.

Coroner Simon Wickens offered his "sincere condolences" to all those "touched by Sara's short life".

He confirmed that she was born in Slough, Berkshire, on January 11 2013, before adjourning inquest proceedings until February 29 next year to allow Surrey Police to carry out their investigations.

Urfan Sharif, Sara's father. Picture: Surrey Police

Police are continuing to carry out an international manhunt for Sara's father, stepmother and uncle who are believed to have fled to Islamabad the day before the youngster's body was discovered.

Surrey Police are appealing for information to help them piece together a picture of Sara's lifestyle prior to her death.

Beinash Batool, Sara's stepmother. Picture: Surrey Police

They widened the timescale of their investigation after the post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.

Sara's mother, Olga Sharif, is being supported by specialist officers.

Faisal Malik, Sara's uncle. Picture: Surrey Police

Anyone with information can get in contact with police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Unison.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.