Police in Pakistan detain 10 close relatives of Sara Sharif in bid to draw out father

9 September 2023, 13:58

Police are hunting for Sara Sharif's family
Police are hunting for Sara Sharif's family. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police in Pakistan have detained 10 of Sara Sharif's close relatives in a bid to draw out her father and stepmother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, 41, and his partner Beinash Batool, 29, fled the UK for Pakistan after Sara was found dead and alone at home in Woking on August 10.

The pair are in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody for questioning and an investigation, a police spokesman in Jehlum said.

He added that among those detained was Mohammad Sharif, the father of Urfan, his brothers and cousins.

Police in Pakistan often detain the close relatives of wanted suspects but they are not kept in jail to avoid the intervention of a court.

Read more: Police raid at least 20 homes in Pakistan in hunt for Sara Sharif's family

Read more: Sara Sharif's dad and stepmum say they are 'willing to co-operate with UK authorities' in first contact since her death

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool
Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool. Picture: Surrey Police

It comes after Sara's stepmother spoke out for the first time on Wednesday since the little girl was found dead.

Batool showed no emotion as she described Sara's death as "an incident", adding that she and Sharif were willing to co-operate with UK authorities over the case.

"Firstly, I would like to talk about Sara. Sara's death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on," she said.

She continued: "All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety.

"The kids are unable to attend school as they're afraid to leave the house. No one is leaving the house.

"The groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear for safety."

Faisal Malik, Sara's uncle
Faisal Malik, Sara's uncle. Picture: Surrey Police

Batool ended the video saying: "Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court."

A post-mortem examination found Sara had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries" over a "sustained and extended" period of time.

But an inquest held last month could not give her cause of death, instead saying it was likely to be "unnatural".

Sara's mother previously said she was so badly injured she could not recognise her in the mortuary.

"One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised," Olga Sharif said.

"Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People inspect their damaged homes after an earthquake in Moulay Ibrahim village, near Marrakesh

More than 1,000 people dead after Morocco hit by earthquake

Thunderstorms are on the way this weekend

Thunderstorm warning as heavy showers and strong winds to batter Britain and end September heatwave

Daniel Khalife has been arrested

Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested in Chiswick after four days on the run

A damaged building

UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety in Ukraine

People drive past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakesh after the earthquake

Morrocan earthquake death toll rises to 820, government says

President Mohamed Solih waves after casting his vote at a polling station

Voting under way in Maldives presidential election

Poundland is opening eight stores this month

Huge bargain retailer to open new stores this weekend - is your area getting one?

Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife broke out of Wandsworth prison yesterday

Police ramp up manhunt for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife after several sightings in Chiswick, west London

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

South African politician Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies aged 95

A paramilitary parade in Pyongyang

China and Russia attend North Korea’s 75th founding anniversary parade

A powerful earthquake has hit Morocco

More than 1,000 killed and hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Marrakesh

People take shelter and check for news on their mobile phones after an earthquake in Rabat

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government says

India G20

G20 agrees to make African Union permanent member

Hawaii Wildfires

Number of people missing following Maui wildfires drops to 66

Morocco Earthquake

Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake rocks Morocco

Rishi Sunak has vowed to cut inflation

'Fired up' Rishi Sunak vows to keep cutting inflation, but refuses to commit to cutting taxes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Yarwood has died

Comedian and impersonator Mike Yarwood dies aged 82, as tributes pour in

Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife broke out of Wandsworth prison yesterday

'Give yourself up': Family of escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife's heartfelt plea as huge manhunt continues
Rishi Sunak has yet to meet Narendra Modi at the G20 summit

Narendra Modi postpones Rishi Sunak meeting at G20 summit as PM insists trade deal is 'not a given'
Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile attack kills policeman and wounds 73 in Zelensky’s hometown

Andrew Flintoff has been seen for the first time since his crash

Andrew Flintoff seen in public for first time since horror smash amid praise for new England cricket role
Siobhan Foster was ejected

Pregnant woman with disabled daughter kicked off EasyJet flight accuses airline of 'emotional distress'
Marc Bohan

Marc Bohan, former Dior creative director and friend to the stars, dies aged 97

Michael Schumacher's hometown is set to be knocked down

Michael Schumacher's home town to be bulldozed, with just 12 people left living in it

Joe has won his school uniform protest

Schoolboy wins fight for uniform change by wearing skirt to school during record-breaking heatwave
The UK has been experiencing record-breaking heat

Exact date UK to reach hottest day of the year again revealed, as September smashes temperature records

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death
Prince Harry has been spotted at Windsor

Prince Harry spotted leaving Windsor Castle after paying respects to the Queen at St George's Chapel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit