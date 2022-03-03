'We miss her all the time': Family's tribute to Sarah Everard one year after she was killed

Sarah Everard and, inset, her family outside the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The family of Sarah Everard have said "our lives are changed forever" on the one-year anniversary of her murder, adding "we miss her all the time".

They have released a statement paying tribute to the "wonderful" Ms Everard, who was raped and murdered after being kidnapped as she walked home in south London on March 3 last year.

In the statement, released through the Metropolitan Police, the family said they have been “overwhelmed” by the public's support.

They said: "It is a year since Sarah died and we remember her today, as every day, with all our love.

"Our lives have changed forever and we live with the sadness of our loss. Sarah was wonderful and we miss her all the time.

"Over the past year we have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us, not just by family and friends, but by the wider public.

Wayne Couzens was handed a whole-life term in September. Picture: Alamy

"We are immensely grateful to everyone for their support, it has meant such a lot to us and has comforted us through this terrible time.

"Sadly, Sarah is not the only woman to have lost her life recently in violent circumstances and we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to other families who are also grieving."

Wayne Couzens, a serving Met Police officer when he abducted Ms Everard under the guise of an arrest, admitted her kidnap, rape and murder last year.

He was sentenced to a whole-life term in September.