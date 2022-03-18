Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure

18 March 2022, 10:33 | Updated: 18 March 2022, 12:00

Couzens has been charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure over alleged incidents from weeks before Sarah Everard's murder
Couzens has been charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure over alleged incidents from weeks before Sarah Everard's murder. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has been charged with four counts of indecent exposure.

The four incidents allegedly took place between January and February last year, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The 49-year-old, who was a serving Metropolitan Police officer at the time he murdered Sarah Everard, has been accused of four offences in the months before the murder.

He faces allegations he "intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress".

All four offences are alleged to have taken place in the Swanley area of Kent, including one on Valentine's Day.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS has authorised four charges of indecent exposure against Wayne Couzens.

"The four alleged offences took place between January and February 2021.

"He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 13 April."

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, on February 14 and February 27.

Couzens is serving a whole-life order for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard in March 2021.

