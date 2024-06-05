Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on the ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time about King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

Sarah Ferguson has insisted she doesn't get "involved in brothers discussions" amid the ongoing row between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York currently lives in the sprawling £30million property but Charles reportedly wants his brother to “downsize” and move into the much smaller Frogmore Cottage, which requires less expensive upkeep.

It has been reported that Charles had "threatened to sever all ties' with Andrew unless he leaves the Royal Lodge for Frogmore Cottage - where Harry and Meghan used to live.

In Andrew's 75-year lease it states that he must "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the 30-bedroom manor.

Sarah Ferguson has said she doesn't get involved in the discussions between Charles and Andrew. Picture: Alamy

But works have gone uncompleted and the King reportedly wants his brother to move as he no longer wants to fund the Duke's lifestyle - which includes a £3million a year security bill.

Sarah, who also lives in the property told Good Morning Britain: "It's not a debby downer, it's just life in the fast lane. I am a guest for a starter. I am a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest, thank you very much.

"But I tend not to get involved in brothers' discussions and I think that's the best, most safe place to be, is to let the brothers discuss it between themselves."

Royal Lodge has peeling paint and overgrown moss on its exterior and the Duke could be evicted if it is shown that he has broken terms of the lease by failing to maintain the property.

Royal Lodge. Picture: Shutterstock

The Duke, despite having no formal income, is steadfast in his determination to stay at the Windsor house, with sources claiming he is willing to maintain the £30million property at “any cost”.

Prince Andrew receives handouts from his brother to live in and maintain the property, as well as fund his security detail, which began in 2019 after the Home Office stopped assigning police to protect the Duke once he stepped down from official duties in 2019.