Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on the ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

5 June 2024, 13:33

Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time about King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge
Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time about King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

By StephenRigley

Sarah Ferguson has insisted she doesn't get "involved in brothers discussions" amid the ongoing row between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of York currently lives in the sprawling £30million property but Charles reportedly wants his brother to “downsize” and move into the much smaller Frogmore Cottage, which requires less expensive upkeep.

It has been reported that Charles had "threatened to sever all ties' with Andrew unless he leaves the Royal Lodge for Frogmore Cottage - where Harry and Meghan used to live.

In Andrew's 75-year lease it states that he must "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the 30-bedroom manor.

Sarah Ferguson has said she doesn't get involved in the discussions between Charles and Andrew
Sarah Ferguson has said she doesn't get involved in the discussions between Charles and Andrew. Picture: Alamy

Read More: King Charles 'threatens to cut ties with Prince Andrew for good' if he refuses to 'downsize' in Royal Lodge row

Read More: Prince Andrew 'lets Royal Lodge fall into disrepair' after King tried to move brother into Frogmore Cottage

But works have gone uncompleted and the King reportedly wants his brother to move as he no longer wants to fund the Duke's lifestyle - which includes a £3million a year security bill.

Sarah, who also lives in the property told Good Morning Britain: "It's not a debby downer, it's just life in the fast lane. I am a guest for a starter. I am a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest, thank you very much.

"But I tend not to get involved in brothers' discussions and I think that's the best, most safe place to be, is to let the brothers discuss it between themselves."

Royal Lodge has peeling paint and overgrown moss on its exterior and the Duke could be evicted if it is shown that he has broken terms of the lease by failing to maintain the property.

Royal Lodge
Royal Lodge. Picture: Shutterstock

The Duke, despite having no formal income, is steadfast in his determination to stay at the Windsor house, with sources claiming he is willing to maintain the £30million property at “any cost”.

Prince Andrew receives handouts from his brother to live in and maintain the property, as well as fund his security detail, which began in 2019 after the Home Office stopped assigning police to protect the Duke once he stepped down from official duties in 2019.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show as he prepares to go on trial over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show amid preparations for Rust shooting trial

Israel Palestinians

Nationalists march in Palestinian area of Jerusalem chanting ‘Death to Arabs’

German police found an email account linking Christian Brueckner to the Madeleine McCann case, a court has heard.

German police found ‘murder’ email account linking Christian Brueckner to Madeleine McCann disappearance

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'

PC Smith, who is trained in tactical pursuit & containment (TPAC), took the decision to make contact with the e-bike.

Moment officer rams phone thief off e-bike after 24 phones stolen in London in just one hour

Hunter Biden

Cross-examination of FBI agent continues in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

A march in Jerusalem

Tensions over Israeli nationalist march through Palestinian area of Jerusalem

The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day

Officials are looking into claims made by the Prime Minister about Labour's tax plans.

Officials ‘looking into’ Rishi Sunak’s comments on tax after £2,000 claim labelled ‘categorically untrue’

Helen Worth is to step down after half a century of playing the iconic character

Soap legend Helen Worth to leave Coronation Street after fifty years of playing Gail Platt

Narendra Modi

Modi prepares for record third term as India’s Prime Minister

Wetherspoons breakfast (left), founder Tim Martin (right)

Wetherspoons slashes prices of famed budget breakfasts at 78 pubs - see full list of locations

Police on the scene of a stabbing in Bell Street, near Edgware Road

Three arrested after man stabbed to death in fight near Tube station with gunshot heard

Russian Cosmonaut

Russian cosmonaut becomes first person to spend 1,000 days in space

Philippines police officers

Police officers arrested in Philippines over alleged kidnapping of tourists

Zoe Rider (l) and Nicola Lethbridge (r)

Two sadistic women who filmed as they tortured and murdered vulnerable man in his home jailed for life

Latest News

See more Latest News

John signed up as Volunteer Reserve to RAF on the Saturday after his 18th birthday in 1942

'If the man in front of you drops dead, ignore him': D-Day veteran, 100, tells of horrors of Normandy landings
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

King Charles spoke of being "eternally in debt" of those involved in the allied D-Day landings

READ IN FULL: King Charles' moving speech at 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander over accusation against innocent man

Charles gave a speech to mark the D-Day anniversary

'We're all eternally in their debt': King Charles honours D-Day heroes in first public speech since cancer diagnosis
Amanda Knox has been sentenced to three years by Italian court after failing to overturn her slander conviction over murder of Meredith Kercher

Amanda Knox sentenced to three years for slandering innocent bar owner in the Meredith Kercher murder
David Cameron was filmed on a resident's Ring doorbell

Moment David Cameron is captured on ring camera canvassing in Hampshire

Climate Causes of 2023 Heat

Study finds no evidence of climate change acceleration in record heat rise

Injured Palestinians

Israeli troops launch attacks in central Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Camilla are joining veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person as commemorations get under way in UK and France
King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as commemorations begin in England and France
Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit