Fergie ‘to be invited to spent Christmas with the Royal Family for first time since she split from Andrew’

Sarah Ferguson (pictured right with Andrew in 2019) is reported to have been invited to spend Christmas with the royal family. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Sarah Ferguson is to be invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family for the first time since she split with Prince Andrew.

Fergie, 63, has been invited to join the royals at Sandringham and may even be seen close to her ex husband on the family’s Christmas morning walk to St Mary Magdalene Church, it is reported.

She hasn’t spent Christmas Day with the royal family since her split from Andrew in 1992.

But a source told The Sun that Wood Farm is being prepared for Andrew, 62, Fergie, and their daughters Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32 and their husbands and children.

Fergie was banned from Christmas gatherings after she was caught on camera having her toes sucked by financial adviser John Bryan in 1992.

The source said: “Andrew is banned from public life but you can't ban him from family Christmas.

“Staff at Sandringham have been tasked with getting Wood Farm ready for the whole York family.”

She will swap gifts at Sandringham’s White Room before a sit-down black tie evening meal and dinner.

It comes after reports the Duke of York was left furious after being told his £3m a year armed police guards were going to be axed from December in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

He had been entitled to police protection, funded by the taxpayer, as a working royal - on all visits outside of Windsor.

It comes after Andrew was stripped of official duties after details of his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.