One of the last surviving SAS soldiers who stormed Iranian embassy in 1980 dies

Mel Parry, who took part in the SAS raid on the Iranian Embassy in 1980, has died. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

One of the final surviving SAS members who stormed the Iranian embassy in London has died.

Mel Parry died after a ‘very long illness,’ SAS veteran Bob Shepherd said.

He described him as ‘one of the finest men’ to have served in the Regiment.

Mr Parry was one of the 32 SAS troops who stormed London’s Iranian embassy in 1980 to being a six-day hostage siege to an end in one of the most famous operations carried out by the elite unit.

Mr Shepherd added: “I write this as he died from a very long illness today in Hereford.

MEL PARRY QGM SAS



Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.



MEL PARRY QGM SAS

Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.

Thank you for your service to Queen and Country.

“My heart goes out to Mel’s family and close friends.

“When I joined the Regiment there were so many senior soldiers to look up and learn from. However Mel was streets ahead in his thinking of SAS training and tactics in just about all forms.

“It was he who would set the bar high to move the Regiment forward and look at what the young guns can do today.

“Here’s to you Mel xx.”

On April 30, 1980, six gunmen campaigning for Arab separatism in Iran’s Khuzestan Province stormed the embassy in South Kensington, taking hostages.

They executed Ali Akbar Samadzadeh in cold blood and six days later, on the orders of Margaret Thatcher, 35 SAS troops stormed the embassy.

The operation was broadcast live on TV. The 17-minute operation resulted in five of the six gunmen being killed.