SAS soldiers 'arrested on drugs offences' after 'armed police raid on rural farm'

12 December 2023, 05:46

File photo
File photo. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Armed police are said to have smashed a drug ring run by SAS soldiers, with two arrested at a farmhouse in Herefordshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wife of one of the soldiers was arrested during the raid, led by military and civilian police on November 30.

The trio were arrested and released on bail on suspicion of Class A drugs offences, and a substance was found and taken away for testing, the Mail reported.

The raid followed a tip-off and lengthy surveillance operation.

The Ministry of Defence said they were aware of an ongoing investigation, but that it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Read more: 'SAS on standby' during armed police revolt as officers stand down over Chris Kaba murder charge

Read more: SAS troops 'on high alert and ready to assist' Israeli special forces to rescue British hostages

The SAS, the UK's elite special forces unit, is based in the Herefordshire village of Credenhill.

An SAS source told the paper: "This has caused huge trouble on camp...

"What would [the alleged offence] say about their discipline? What would that say about the control the commanding officer of the regiment has over his men and who is allowed to serve in the SAS.

"For years they've turned a blind eye to all the lucrative moonlighting SAS troops get up to on their downtime.

"Finally, it would appear this complacency has slapped them in the face. They need to tighten up – the reputation of the SAS is being tarnished at the moment."

The news comes amid claims that the SAS carried out unlawful killings in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A public inquiry has heard that at least 80 people were killed in suspicious circumstances between 2010 and 2013.

