Sasha Johnson: Second teenager charged over shooting of BLM activist

12 June 2021, 13:40 | Updated: 12 June 2021, 14:00

A second teenager has been charged over the shooting of BLM activist Sasha Johnson
A second teenager has been charged over the shooting of BLM activist Sasha Johnson. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A second teenager has been charged over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, police have said.

Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark in south London, was charged on Friday evening with conspiracy to murder, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Johnson, 27, who was shot in the head while at a party on Consort Road, Peckham, in the early hours of 23 May, is still in a critical condition in hospital.

Brown appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 7 July.

Five males were arrested on 26 May in connection with the shooting. Four of them have since been released on bail until a date in late June.

The fifth, Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, was charged with conspiracy to murder and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 May.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 25 June.

Ms Johnson, a member of the Taking The Initiative Party, was in the back garden of a house in Consort Road, Peckham, when a group of men burst in and opened fire.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward by calling the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 1172/23MAY.

