Extraordinary moment Saudi football fan whips player after Super Cup final

The aftermath of the Saudi Super Cup final descended into chaos as a fan was seen whipping one of the players.

Al-Hilal, who have former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in their squad, beat an Al-Ittihad side boasting French stars N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema 4-1 in the final.

Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored his side's only goal, was seen remonstrating with the club's fans after the defeat, which took place in Abu Dhabi.

Hamdallah then appeared to throw water at the fans, apparently out of frustration.

In an extraordinary response, one of the supporters pulled out a whip and struck Hamdallah with it twice.

The player was then surrounded by team-mates and staff from his club, who shepherded him away as stadium security stepped in.

It is unclear what disciplinary measures the fan will face for the assault.

Al-Hilal's victory keeps them on course for a quadruple haul of trophies this season.

The Riyadh-based side are also in the semi-final of the Asian Champions League and the Saudi King’s Cup - as well as being 12 points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal have gone 34 games unbeaten, which is a record for top-flight sides.

Malcom (R) of Al Hilal celebrates a goal during the Saudi Super Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. Picture: Getty

Brazilian forward Malcom, 27, scored twice in the final for Al-Hilal, while Salem Al-Dawsari and Nasser Al-Dawsari each netted once.

Malcom told Saudi television: "It was a difficult game and I am very happy to score two goals.

"We are also happy to collect our first title of the season but we are chasing more trophies."

Al-Hilal's success has not come cheap: after the club was taken over by the country's Public Investment Fund - the same organisation that owns Newcastle United - it has spent around £300 million on buying new players.

The Public Investment Fund also owns Al-Ittihad, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli.