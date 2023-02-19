Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore 'in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm'

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore is reportedly in a critical condition at an LA hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home on 2am on Saturday. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore is reportedly in a critical condition at an LA hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home on 2am on Saturday.

Mr Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, has said that someone found the 61-year-old unconscious and called 911.

Emergency services then transported the Hollywood actor to a local hospital, where he was taken into intensive care.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Lago said his film star was in hospital and that "his family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best.’

He continued: ‘It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation.’

News of Mr Sizemore's hospitalisation was first broken by TMZ, which reported that he was in a ‘bad way’, and that the chances of him making a full recovery were uncertain.

Mr Sizemore, is best known for his outing as American soldier Mike Horvath in 1998 WWII epic Saving Private Ryan, alongside Tom Hanks and Matt Damon.

Tom Sizemore attends 'The App That Stole Christmas' charity event at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on December 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

He also appeared in celebrated thrillers Natural born Killers, Heat, and Black Hawk Down.

Speaking to Age of the Nerd about his acting career - which spans three decades - he said previously: "I’ve always loved movies.

Mr Sizemore appeared alongside Tom Hanks in war epic Saving Private Ryan. Picture: Alamy

"That’s why I started doing this, and after all these years I still adore movies.’

However, the Detroit-born star has had a tumultuous personal life, having previously been arrested for domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, and for driving under the influence.

Sizemore in 1995 thriller Heat, starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Picture: Alamy

He is father to twins Jagger and Jayden, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Janelle McIntire.