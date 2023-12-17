UK's first vertical spaceport, owned by husband and wife team on remote Scottish island, gets lift-off

Computer-generated image of how a launch could look at the site. Picture: SaxaVord

By Kit Heren

The UK's first vertical-launch spaceport has been given a licence to send satellites into orbit.

SaxaVord, owned by the husband-and-wife team of Frank and Debbie Strang, was granted the licence by the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The spaceport is on Unst, the northernmost of the Shetland Islands, about 170 miles north of mainland Scotland.

Launches are set to begin in 2024, after the regulator verified that the privately-owned facility met health and safety requirements.

SaxaVord will cater to companies who want to send satellites into polar, sun-synchronous orbits. The spaceport, which is on a former RAF base on a remote peninsular of Unst, is licensed for 30 launches per year.

Frank and Debbie Strang took over the site 19 years ago. Picture: Alamy

Tim Johnson, director of space regulation at the CAA, said: "Granting SaxaVord their licence is an era-defining moment for the UK space sector.

"This marks the beginning of a new chapter for UK space as rockets may soon launch satellites into orbit from Scotland.

"We are undertaking vital work to make sure the UK's space activities are safe and sustainable for all."

Just under £30 million has been spent on developing the spaceport, which includes three launch pads and a hangar for assembling rockets.

German companies Rocket Factory Augsburg and HyImpulse hope to carry out launches from SaxaVord in 2024.

SaxaVord is on a remote Scottish island. Picture: Alamy

Mr Strang said the award of the licence is "historic", adding: "Our team is very proud that the Government has entrusted us with operating a complex, multi-disciplinary and multi-launch spaceport, and we all take this responsibility very seriously.

"There is much to do still but this is a fantastic way to end the year and head into Christmas."

He and his wife took over the former RAF base in 2004. They also have plans for a hotel and visitor centre at SaxaVord.

Both the UK and Scottish governments welcomed the news of the licence.

UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "The United Kingdom's space industry is growing, with SaxaVord set for lift-off to become this country's first vertical spaceport.

"Today's historic announcement will boost Shetland's economy and put the United Kingdom at the forefront of spaceflight innovation."

The Scottish Government's innovation minister Richard Lochhead said: "This milestone heralds a new era for space in Scotland.

"As the UK's first licensed vertical spaceport, SaxaVord and Scotland can soon be a gateway to space, deploying cutting-edge small satellites into orbit for international and domestic customers alike."

While Cornwall Spaceport became the UK's first licensed spaceport, SaxaVord's licence allows it to host vertical launches rather than horizontal launches of rockets carried by aircraft.