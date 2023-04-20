'Thank you': Rescue dogs line the streets in guard of honour at funeral of beloved entertainer Paul O'Grady

Fans of the popular TV presenter have come out to celebrate the life of Paul O'Grady. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

School children, dogs and tearful fans have lined the streets of Kent to say goodbye to Paul O’Grady ahead of his funeral today.

Fans of the much loved comedian have arrived in the surrounding areas of the popular comedian's home, the village of Aldington this afternoon – as well as other surrounding areas Birkenhead and Battersea.

Members of the public were invited to join family and friends of Mr O'Grady in a street procession ahead of a private funeral being held today.

School children have taken heartwarming posters dedicated to the popular comedian to the streets, decorated with handmade drawings of dogs printed on, as their own personal tribute to the national treasure.

Fans of the late TV star have shown up with their own tributes ahead of the funeral. Picture: Alamy

Tearful fans have dedicated their appearance to Paul O'Grady's adoration of dogs at the street event. Picture: Alamy

The co-headteacher of Aldington Primary School said Mr O’Grady would often show up to fetes at the school.

"He would not just turn up and then go, he would stay and chat to the children. Everyone who met him would say what you see on the screen is what you see in real life. He was a larger-than-life character who lit up a room.

"As a community, we took him into our hearts and he took us into his."

A 'guard of honour' by dogs is to be set up at the event. Picture: Alamy

Others have arrived to the procession with posters displaying the late comedian alongside their own farewell messages.

A tribute will be formed of dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home during the street procession, the home where he filmed his series For the Love of Dogs.

Many people have also shown up to the event accompanied by their pet dogs, which Mr O'Grady was known for loving.

School children have created their own personal tributes to Mr O'Grady. Picture: Alamy

The TV presenter unexpectedly passed away last month, aged 67, due to sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

More than £270,000 has been raised as a “tribute fund” for the 67-year-old's passing.

Mr O’Grady’s funeral is scheduled to take place at 3pm today.

Actor and peer of Mr O’Grady, Michael Cashman, said of the event: "My heart will be grieving, but I'll be smiling about the love and the fun."

The presenter was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, as well as For the Love of Dogs and other shows.