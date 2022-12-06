Schoolgirl, 14, dead and friend, 13, injured by knifeman during school commute in Germany

6 December 2022, 11:50 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 11:53

The two schoolgirls were attacked as they walked to catch a bus to the southwestern city of Ulm
The two schoolgirls were attacked as they walked to catch a bus to the southwestern city of Ulm. Picture: PA

By Danielle DeWolfe

One schoolgirl is dead and another has been injured following a savage knife attack which saw a man an asylum shelter in Germany.

The attack, which occurred in the Southern German town of Illerkirchberg, located between Stuttgart and Munich, took place at 7.30am as the girls walked to school.

Paramedics were called to the scene where the two girls - aged 14 and 13 - were found with serious injuries.

The older of the girl, named as Ece S., was transferred to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

"Despite all efforts by the doctors she died there,' German police said in a statement.

The younger girl, named as Nerea M., was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man who also exhibited injuries.
Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man who also exhibited injuries. Picture: PA / AP

Police said the girls were attacked on Monday as they walked to catch a bus to their secondary school in the nearby city of Ulm, in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

A 27-year-old man in possession of a knife, also exhibiting injuries, was later arrested inside a nearby refugee shelter.

Police said the suspect, of Eritrean origin, was detained alongside two other men after he fled to the nearby shelter.

Officers then stormed the building, arresting all occupants before releasing all but three individuals.

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, took to Twitter to offer her condolences: "I grieve with the girl who was killed and hope fervently that the injured recovers her health. My thoughts are with their families at this time."

