Scotland knocked out of Euro 2024 following Hungary's 100th-minute goal as collision sees star stretchered off

Hungary's Kevin Csoboth, bottom, shoots past Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn, top, during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Scotland has been knocked out of Euro 2024 following Hungary's 100th-minute goal.

Hungary's 1-0 win follows a sickening collision which risked overshadowing the match, with star Barnabas Vargas stretchered off with a head injury.

Officials and medical staff erected a makeshift shield around Vargas following the incident, which saw the Hungary forward clash heads in the second half with Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn following a free kick.

It was Kevin Csoboth's last-minute winner, however, that stole the show by securing the win for Hungary in the 100th minute.

Hungary players and staff cover Barnabas Varga after an injury during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart. Picture: Alamy

The Hungarian FA have since updated fans on the condition that stricken star Barnabas Varga is stable after his horror collision.

The collision saw the striker remain on the ground as the medical teams huddled around him, resulting in 10 minutes of added time.

Applause broke out around the stadium as Varga was stretchered off.

It's an incident which left Liverpool midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, in tears, as medical staff treated the player.

Nothing was known about his condition until the statement from the Hungarian FA.

Stuttgart, Germany. 23rd June, 2024. Hungary players celebrating the victory goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Scotland and Hungary, Group A, date 3, played at Mercedes-Benz Arena Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. Picture: Alamy

It means the Hungarian side are still in the hunt for a knockout place, after eliminating the tartan army.

A statement from the Hungarian Football Federation read: "Barnabas Varga's condition is stable. The Ferencvaros player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any news about his status."