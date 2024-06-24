Clive Bull 1am - 4am
Scotland knocked out of Euro 2024 following Hungary's 100th-minute goal as collision sees star stretchered off
24 June 2024, 00:13
Scotland has been knocked out of Euro 2024 following Hungary's 100th-minute goal.
Hungary's 1-0 win follows a sickening collision which risked overshadowing the match, with star Barnabas Vargas stretchered off with a head injury.
Officials and medical staff erected a makeshift shield around Vargas following the incident, which saw the Hungary forward clash heads in the second half with Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn following a free kick.
It was Kevin Csoboth's last-minute winner, however, that stole the show by securing the win for Hungary in the 100th minute.
The Hungarian FA have since updated fans on the condition that stricken star Barnabas Varga is stable after his horror collision.
The collision saw the striker remain on the ground as the medical teams huddled around him, resulting in 10 minutes of added time.
Applause broke out around the stadium as Varga was stretchered off.
It's an incident which left Liverpool midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, in tears, as medical staff treated the player.
Nothing was known about his condition until the statement from the Hungarian FA.
It means the Hungarian side are still in the hunt for a knockout place, after eliminating the tartan army.
A statement from the Hungarian Football Federation read: "Barnabas Varga's condition is stable. The Ferencvaros player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any news about his status."