'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh

5 October 2019, 17:26 | Updated: 5 October 2019, 17:46

Multiple groups joined to march together in the 'All Under One Banner (AUOB)' protest in the name of Scottish independence.

AUOB claim over 200,000 attended the march.

The march began at Holyrood Park at 1pm and then began proceeding up the Royal Mile.

'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh
'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh. Picture: PA

AUOB's rally through Edinburgh in October last year was estimated by organisers to have attracted more than 100,000 people, although Police Scotland put the attendance figure to around 20,000.

'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh
'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh. Picture: PA

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not join the event but said she was there "in spirit".

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Climate activists pre-emptively arrested ahead of Monday's protests

The Lib Dems are using data to profile every voter in UK - and give you a score

Police officer Chris Burnham out of induced coma after 'hit-and-run'

Four homeless men beaten to death in New York killing spree

Major incident declared after double-decker bus overturns into field near Totnes, Devon

The News Explained

LBC Explains Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

LBC Explainer: Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

Theo Usherwood explained Labour's Brexit chaos

Theo Usherwood Explains The Labour Party Conference Brexit Vote Chaos
John McDonnell pledges a 32-hour work week

LBC Explains Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's Speech

Car Free Day is this Sunday 22nd September

London's Car Free Day: Which Roads Are Closed And When Is It? Everything You Need To Know
Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics