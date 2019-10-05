'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh

Multiple groups joined to march together in the 'All Under One Banner (AUOB)' protest in the name of Scottish independence.

AUOB claim over 200,000 attended the march.

The march began at Holyrood Park at 1pm and then began proceeding up the Royal Mile.

'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh. Picture: PA

AUOB's rally through Edinburgh in October last year was estimated by organisers to have attracted more than 100,000 people, although Police Scotland put the attendance figure to around 20,000.

'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh. Picture: PA

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not join the event but said she was there "in spirit".