'More Than 200,000' Scottish Independence Supporters March Through Edinburgh
5 October 2019, 17:26 | Updated: 5 October 2019, 17:46
Multiple groups joined to march together in the 'All Under One Banner (AUOB)' protest in the name of Scottish independence.
AUOB claim over 200,000 attended the march.
The march began at Holyrood Park at 1pm and then began proceeding up the Royal Mile.
AUOB's rally through Edinburgh in October last year was estimated by organisers to have attracted more than 100,000 people, although Police Scotland put the attendance figure to around 20,000.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not join the event but said she was there "in spirit".
Good luck to everyone marching for independence in Edinburgh later. I’m not able to be there in person today, but I will be with you in spirit. Have a great day. And be in no doubt - independence is coming. #indyref— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 5, 2019