Woman arrested for meltdown at Nashville airport revealed to be award-winning Scottish comedian

By Katy Ronkin

A woman arrested at a US airport after berating and swearing at police has been revealed as Scottish comedian Rachel Jackson.

Body cam footage released by police showed the British woman being arrested following an epic meltdown in a US airport.

The individual in the footage has now been identified as award-winning comedian and actress Rachel Jackson, who describes herself as "blessed with beauty and rage" on social media.

Footage of the 37-year-old woman berating and swearing at police before being escorted from Nashville airport has gathered more than a million views on Youtube alone.

Ms Jackson has been contacted by LBC for comment.

The Edinburgh-born comic, who claims to have moved to the US "for love", has acted in numerous TV shows and films, including appearances in 'Still Game' and 'Outlander'.

Actress and comedian, Rachel Jackson, on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

She also wrote and starred in a mini series for BBC Three ‘Bunny Boiler’ and performs at comedy festivals around the world.

Ms Jackson is understood to have moved to the US in 2023 according to a report from Mailonline.

She previously announced the launch of a new comedy show called American Horror Story and described the show on TikTok as "all about the time award winning Scottish comedian Rachel Jackson moved to Tennessee for love but instead lost her mind".

Before moving to America, the comic had a successful career in the UK as a comedian and writer even being nominated for best new comedian at the Scottish Variety awards.

Rachel Jackson starred alongside Dr Who's Karen Gillan in the film 'The Party's Just Beginning'. Picture: Alamy

She also starred alongside Dr Who's Karen Gillan in the film 'The Party's Just Beginning'.

The arrest took place at Nashville Airport in Tennessee on 15 August, 2023.

Body cam footage released by US police under an open record policy shows that the situation started when Ms Jackson entered a Delta Airlines lounge without a pass.

When police entered the lounge, a member of staff said they believed Ms Jackson to be "high".

When police entered the lounge, a member of staff said they believed Ms Jackson to be 'high'. Picture: Body Cam Edition

When the police spoke to Jackson, who was wearing Gucci sunglasses and holding a bowl of chicken soup, she demanded they leave her alone saying she has been 'traumatised' by American police.

Shen then screamed at the officers "get you hands off me" before demanding they give her $10 to pay for entry into a smoking lounge. At that point the officers decide to arrest the comedian for disorderly conduct.

Ms Jackson resisted the officer's demand to put her hands behind her back until she was told that she would be unable to board a plane to London.

Ms Jackson was arrested at Nashville Airport. Picture: Body Cam Edition

Ms Jackson was charged with disorderly conduct. Picture: Body Cam Edition

She said: "I will only go on the captain's orders, because I've seen Titanic.

"I am Titanic, I am white lotus... get your f***ing hands off me."

Officers were forced to drag the woman out of the airport by her hands after she refused to cooperate and she contonued to struggle as she was moved into the cop car, telling officers she "won't go in" and "won't go to jail."

The confrontation ends with Ms Jackson brought to jail where she was reportedly charged for disorderly conduct.