Shocking moment TV boss is restrained for hurling drink and wig at flight attendant after being refused alcohol

A man next to her repeatedly told her to 'calm down' as she ripped off her own wig. Picture: TikTok

By Charlie Duffield

Warning - explicit language

The shocking moment a prominent South African TV boss threw her drink at cabin crew before pulling off her wig aboard a Boxing Day flight has surfaced online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident, which happened aboard a FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town, saw the woman tussle with fellow passengers on the plane to avoid being restrained.

The video, uploaded to TikTok, shows the TV boss arguing with the stewardess while backed into a window seat.

The attendant comes towards the TV executive with plastic hand restraints and says "listen to me," with the passenger seen to shout back.

The woman then grabs the ties and throws them over the seat.

However, tensions aboard the mid-air fight escalated when a traveller who was sat behind the troublesome passenger reached over to assist the stewardess in restraining the woman.

Read More: New Orleans attack ‘could be linked’ to Cybertruck explosion - as police probe military connection

Read More: Former college football star, aspiring nurse and a deli manager: Who were the victims of the New Orleans attack?

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Brand Manager squirmed in her seat and told the duo "you can not do this".

She is then seen to throw her drink into the face of the flight attendant.

The flight then descended into chaos, with several passengers trying to push the television executive down into her seat.

Two male passengers eventually grabbed her wrists as the stewardess fought to apply restraints to the woman.

Read more: Father-of-two on the run over indefinite prison sentence appeals to justice secretary to intervene

However the FlySafair staff member did not succeed, as the TV manager regained her footing and shouted: "Who are you?" to the passengers sat behind her.

In a strange twist, the angry woman ripped off her blonde wig and carried on her dramatic rant from the seat of her chair.

A man sat beside her told the passengers behind them to stop touching her, but also demanded that the woman "calm down".

At last she sat back in her set, after giving the restraints back to the flight attendant.

Allegedly the drama unfolded when flight crew would not serve her more alcohol.

According to News24, a South African news website, the passenger was arrested and charged for disruptive and riotous behaviour on board the flight.

She was handed over to police when the plane landed in Cape Town.

But speaking to the news outlet, the passenger denied claims she was under the influence of alcohol when she boarded the flight, stating that she and her boyfriend were traveling to Cape Town for New Year's Eve.

She said: "We had checked in and then decided to go to the slow lounge and then at the slow lounge, we ate quickly, and we had one drink, which was the whiskey.

"We [realised] that we were running late, then we went and boarded the plane.

"When we got inside the plane, I was not drunk, I was sober as a judge."

She claims the altercation took place when cabin crew circulated to offer refreshments.

She said the stewardess questioned what type of drinks were available but then the worker said they didn't have two of her choices, and the crew member grew irritated.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says they have received a full report from the airline which will be used for further investigations.