Scrabble becomes 'less competitive' in update designed to make game more 'inclusive'

9 April 2024, 19:42

Brussels Old Town, Belgium, March16, 2024 - Lady playing scrable in Dutch at home
The update means the game will be played on a double-sided board. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The new game, called Scrabble Together, will see the word game played on a new double-sided board.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scrabbel's makers, Firm Mattel, say the changes will allow the game to be played into teams rather than single players.

The company added this will make the game more "inclusive" and more "collaborative".

They added the concept makes the word game less daunting for young children and those who find spelling intimidating.

The changes aim to make the game more inclusive
The changes aim to make the game more inclusive. Picture: Getty Images

The changes were announced by the brand who own the rights to manufacture the word game outside the US and Canada.

The new version replaces the forming of words with a more structured game, where players are given three "goal cards", each of which contains a set of challenges, alongside "helper cards" in case they get stuck.

The winner is the player who completes all 20 challenges, while a participants lose if they use up all the helper cards and cannot complete a goal.

Read more: Parents of teenager who shot dead four classmates in the US jailed for up to 15 years

It is especially aimed at younger, Gen-Z players who prefer fun and playing together over the competitive nature of traditional Scrabble. Brett Smitheram, 2016 World Scrabble Champion, said: "The game speaks to a trend in younger people who want to avoid competitive games, instead favouring teamwork and collaboration working towards a fun goal together."

Mattel’s new launch comes as research found 75% of players aged 25-34 have looked up a word online to check it exists.

Additionally, almost half of Scrabble players also say they have tried to make up a new word to win a game.

Contenders Compete For Australian Title At 2021 National Scrabble Championship
The makers of Scrabble found that younger people don't like the competitive nature of the game. Picture: Getty

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who organised the first British National Scrabble Championship in 1971 and is now president of the Association of British Scrabble Players, welcomed the new "exciting" launch.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "We play the original game, but change is inevitable.

"The makers of Scrabble found that younger people, Gen Z people, don't quite like the competitive nature of Scrabble. They want a game where you can simply enjoy language, words, being together and having fun creating words."

Read more: ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadium

Ray Adler, head of games at Mattel, said: "Scrabble has truly stood the test of time as one of the most popular board games in history, and we want to ensure the game continues to be inclusive for all players. For anyone who's ever thought, 'word games aren't for me', or felt a little intimidated by the Classic game, Scrabble Together Mode is an ideal option."

Mr Adler added that "thanks to its exciting new co-operative and dynamic gameplay, it's more accessible and brings people together".

It is a contrast to classic Scrabble, where players compete to get the highest score by strategically placing high-value letter tiles on the board.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Project-Veritas-Diary-Probe

Florida woman sentenced to a month in jail for selling Biden daughter’s diary

The initial Glasgow experience took social media by storm earlier this year

Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka experience to be recreated in Los Angeles - with the same Oompa Loompa

School Shooting Parents Convicted

Michigan teenage killer’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

Sea Turtle Medical Exam

Myrtle the turtle, 95, deemed fit and well after latest checkup

Italy Explosion

At least three dead and four missing in explosion at Italian hydroelectric plant

South Africa Elections Zuma Banned

South African court rules former leader Jacob Zuma can contest election

Tory MP William Wragg

Tory MP William Wragg resigns Conservative whip after being caught in honeytrap sexting scandal

Russia Election Key Issues

US senators urge release of British-Russian dissident on anniversary of jailing

Lord David Cameron has confirmed the UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel

UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms

Exclusive
UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's deputy tells LBC, amid warning members have 'neglected defence'

UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's Deputy General tells LBC, as he warns Russia 'cannot be trusted'

Ethan Crumbley and his parents Jennifer and James have been jailed

Parents of teenager who shot dead four classmates in the US jailed for up to 15 years

Trump Abortion Evangelicals

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay criminal trial

Professor Peter Higgs

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Peter Higgs, who discovered Higgs boson, dies aged 94

Thailand Spain Tourist Killing

Trial opens in Thailand for Spanish actors’ son accused over surgeon’s killing

Superman Comic Auction

Rare copy of comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sells for £4.7m

Mr Bates has also accused the Post Office of "definitely trying to outspend us" when asked what "aggressive litigation tactics" it used during High Court proceedings.

Alan Bates brands Post Office bosses 'thugs in suits' adding government must be 'held responsible' for Horizon scandal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Campaign group Youth Demand stage a protest outside Keir Starmer's house

Campaigners stage protest outside Keir Starmer's house over arms sales to Israel

Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

Top US military leaders face Congress over support for Ukraine and Israel

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion despite US warning

Team GB women rowers forced to 'avoid' public gyms after men ‘mansplain’ rowing and compete against them

Team GB women rowers 'avoid public gyms like the plague' revealing men ‘mansplain’ rowing and compete against them
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show

Beyonce becomes first black woman to have No 1 Billboard country album

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Three arrests have been made following the murder of Prince Walker-Ayeni

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death

The Met has been made ‘aware’ of an apparent ISIS threat against stadiums hosting Champions League games this week

ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadium
Italy Knox Trial

Amanda Knox faces new slander trial in Italy

Police at the scene at the property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park

'Two high-pitched screams' heard by neighbours after woman found stabbed at home yards from Hyde Park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace
Locals are outraged over plans to build the 'ideal town' in Kent.

Fury over King Charles' plans to build 'ideal town' in Kent amid fears it will 'swallow up' area into 'one urban mass'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit