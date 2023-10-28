'Impossible to wipe out Hamas completely,' former top RAF officer says, with Israel invasion of Gaza to be 'phased'

28 October 2023, 10:19

Sean Bell said it would be very hard for the IDF to wipe out Hamas entirely
Sean Bell said it would be very hard for the IDF to wipe out Hamas entirely. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former senior RAF officer has told LBC that it would likely be impossible for Israel to obliterate Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Israeli army began an "expanded" military operation in Gaza overnight on Friday, with tanks and troops still in the territory on Saturday morning, and a massive bombardment of the north of the strip.

The IDF also said that it had killed another senior Hamas officer - the head of the group's aerial operations, who conducted the hang-gliding raid into Israel on October 7.

Israel has repeatedly vowed to wipe out Hamas after the massacre, which left 1,400 dead, with around 200 hostages taken back to Gaza.

But former Air Vice Marshal Sean Bell said that destroying Hamas entirely would probably not be feasible.

Read more: 'Israeli troops and tanks in Gaza' as IDF 'expands operations' against Hamas and bombardment ramps up

Read more: Israel launches ‘unprecedented’ strikes in Gaza as power and internet cut off amid 'expanding operations'

Air Vice-Marshal Sean Bell on the need for Israel to be 'very careful'

He told LBC's Andrew Castle: "As a military guy, you're always looking for a clear objective for any military operation.

"And whilst obliterating Hamas makes a great soundbite for the media, it actually isn't a very achievable objective, not least of which you can take out most of our masses, infrastructure, some of its leadership, maybe some of its weapons supplies, but as to its fighters, they will just blend away into the Palestinian population.

"It's almost certain that that is not a an achievable objective, but [the army will] inevitably try to write down that capability as far as they can. And that seems to be what Prime Minister Netanyahu is seeking to do."

He added that Hamas would have known the extent of Israel's response to their attacks on October 7.

"So they will have had plenty of time to prepare, they would have have been able to secure lots of weapons through their Iranian sources."

Israel is bombarding Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza. Picture: Getty

Mr Bell said Israel had to be "very, very careful. We're seeing a number of these raids by the Israelis, which is typical military. It's probing the Hamas defences on a nightly basis, seeing where the capabilities lie, cutting off the power and particularly cutting off the communications network forces Hamas to use their backup comms and of course, many of those could be intercepted.

He added that he thought "the actual invasion when it comes...will still be a phased operation, it'll probably still be just the armour going in first to put a ring of steel around Gaza City.

"But if you decide to actually go into the city itself, it's not a role for armour, that's for infantry, and every corner, every window, every doorway will be a threat to the Israeli Defence Force and will be incredibly dangerous for them.

"It will not be an easy operation at all."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police search for shooter

Maine searches for answers a day after mass shooting suspect found dead

Ash Regan MSP has quit the SNP and joined Alex Salmond's Alba Party.

SNP suffers second defection as MSP quits to join Alex Salmond's party

Armita Gravand

Iranian teenager who was left 'brain dead' after 'assault' by morality officers 'for not wearing hijab on metro' dies

Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters

Police and opposition party supporters clash in Bangladesh violence

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen in a position near the Israel-Gaza border

‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against Hamas

Colin Ingram-Moore is Captain Tom's son-in-law

Captain Tom Moore's son-in-law's companies 'go bust owing £3.7 million in taxes and to small businesses'

Ambulances parked at the coal mine in Karaganda where 32 workers died

Coal mine operator to be nationalised after fire leaves 32 workers dead

Palestine supporters protesting again in central London

Palestine supporters call for 'intifada' in huge march in central London attended by tens of thousands

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli ground operation in Gaza being expanded, military says

Bristol Airport has since reopened

Bristol Airport closes after car crash causes travel chaos, with one person fighting for their life and three arrested

Residents walk by flowers laid outside a residential building where the late Chinese Premier Li Keqiang spent his childhood

Mourners leave tributes for former Chinese premier Li Keqiang

Families of hostages like Haim Peri and Oded Lifschitz have voiced their concern about the bombing

'The most terrible of nights': Families of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas voice fear amid IDF bombardment of Gaza

Ramandeep Kaur Mann and Sukhjit Singh

'I've been framed': British mum facing hanging for murdering husband with drugged biryani speaks out from squalid jail

James Blunt and Carrie Fisher were close friends

James Blunt says Carrie Fisher's daughter blames him for Star Wars legend's death after he took drugs with her

A CCTV image shows women pulling Armita Geravand from the Metro train car

Girl, 16, injured in Tehran Metro while not wearing head scarf dies in hospital

Bobby Charlton

Teenage boy charged after Manchester City fans mock death of Sir Bobby Charlton

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel has warned Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza

'Window is closing to evacuate northern Gaza', Israel tells Palestinians, as it warns of 'impending intense hostilities'
Police are hunting for Robert Card

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead after huge manhunt involving hundreds of officers

Maine Shooting

Maine mass killing suspect found dead two days after shooting

Israel Palestinians

Gaza communications cut off as Israel ‘expands’ ground operations

Joe Biden

US and China reach agreement for talks between presidents

Maine Shooting

Maine mass killing suspect found dead says law enforcement official

Obit Richard Moll

Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff in US sitcom Night Court, dies aged 80

The victims were named on Friday.

All 18 victims of Maine mass shooting named as police lift lockdown orders

Maine Shooting

Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

United Nations General Assembly

UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit