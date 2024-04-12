Search continues for dismembered torso after human remains found in Croydon park

The remains of 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew were discovered in a park in Croydon, south London. Picture: Met Police

By Flaminia Luck

Police are searching for a dismembered torso after remains belonging to a 38-year-old woman were found in a park in south London earlier this month.

On Thursday, a court heard the body of Sarah Mayhew was found “cut up in to a number of parts using power tools”.

It was also heard that Sarah's head was shaved prior to her death.

Arms, legs and a head were found in Rowdown Fields, New Addington, and identified as Ms Mayhew by her DNA.

However, her torso has yet to be located.

Police cordon at the scene in Rowdown Fields. Picture: Alamy

Police had been called to the scene after a dog walker saw his pet had uncovered a human bone.

Gemma Watts, 48, and Steven Sansom, 44, were arrested shortley afterwards with police saying they were known to Ms Mayhew.

They were charged with her murder and preventing her lawful and decent burial.

The cause of her death remains unknown. However, an examination of her body found two small vertebrae were broken in her voicebox, there was bruising to the skull and her head had been shaved.

On Thursday, Sansom and Watts appeared separately at the Old Bailey via video link from prison. Watts appeared to have a black eye.

The Old Bailey heard Ms Mayhew was last seen alive on March 8 wearing a beige coat with a rucksack.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC said she spoke to her dad on WhatsApp on that day.

A provisional four-week trial is to take place next February.

Sansom also faces three separate charges of making indecent images of a child.