Search to resume in English Channel for missing light aircraft with two on board

Search efforts will resume in the Channel today for a downed Piper P-28 light aircraft. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rescue teams will be continuing search efforts in the English Channel today after a plane flying from the UK went missing.

Two people were on board when it took off from Wellesbourne in Warwickshire yesterday morning, on its way to northern France. No debris or aircraft wreckage has so far been found.

The plane, a PA-28, was carrying two people.

Two French aircraft and a boat joined search efforts on Saturday, with a UK aircraft also attempting to trace the whereabouts of the missing plane.

The Piper P-28 plane took off from Wellesbourne near Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire on Saturday morning, bound for Le Touquet in northern France.

All ships in the area have been asked to search for any signs of the plane or debris in the water, and report any sightings to French authorities.

The passenger and pilot of the plane have not yet been identified.